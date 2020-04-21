AMC advances release date for season 2 of "NOS4A2", stretches "Creepshow" for a six-week run – Deadline

AMC is making some programming changes for its next series. The network has pushed back the season 2 release date for the supernatural horror series. NOS4A2. The 10-episode second season, which will initially premiere on June 1, will now debut on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 8c. The entire season will still air simultaneously on BBC America.

Additionally, A fright program Season 1, the popular horror anthology series currently available on Shudder, will now air for six weeks instead of three. It will premiere on Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m. and it will run on consecutive Mondays until June 8. It was originally slated to run consecutive episodes from May 4-18.

The network also announced that Soulmates, His new six-episode anthology series will premiere this fall.

Scheduling has been smooth in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, with networks having to adjust season premieres, finals, and other scheduling changes due to production delays.

A fright program, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The first season stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls.

The six-hour episodes include adaptations of stories from characters like Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.

NOS4A2The second season begins eight years after the events of the first season, with Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 It is produced by executive producer Jami O’Brien (Fear of the living dead, hell in Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.



Soulmates is a six part episodic anthology series set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet, a test that unequivocally tells you who your soul mate is. Each episode features a different cast and explores a whole new story about the discovery (or the option of not discovering) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Written by Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills), the series stars Sarah Snook, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, and JJ Feild, among others.