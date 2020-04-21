Amber Rose was trolled for considering just making a fan account to earn money

WENN / FayesVision

The 36-year-old model admits that she is interested in creating an account on the adult social networking site after seeing many people earning more than $ 100,000 through it.

During this quarantine period, it is natural for some people to find it difficult to earn money considering that they are forced to stay home. Because of this, some have turned to finding another way to earn an income at home, but Amber roseThe plan has been fulfilled with trolling.

Taking the Instagram Stories, the former stripper expressed that she could not believe that some people made a lot of money doing an OnlyFans account. So, he came up with a plan to create one and he turned to his Instagram followers for his opinion. However, instead of support, people had been ridiculing her for the idea.

There were several people who said they were not interested because they had already seen his body. "We saw it for free, we're fine now," said one. "We have already seen his only admirers all his life, which makes you think that we want to pay for that," wrote another similar person, while someone else intervened, "We already know what the inside of her uterus looks like, we have already seen that s * * t … But go smh. "

Some others, meanwhile, simply criticized her for even considering it. "There are people here who turn to Only Fans for a living … these celebrities are being selfish," one person commented. "Chile, we don't want to see parts of the Caillou boy," wrote another, while an individual left a comment that said: "Nah sis, your son is too old. Save yourself the shame."

The user was referring to Amber's son with her ex-husband. Wiz KhalifaSebastian. The boy turned seven years old last February. In addition to Sebastian, the 36-year-old model has a son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, who she shares with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. The boy was born in October last year.