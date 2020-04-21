Alma no normal wins the entire series as part of two BBC comedy orders – Deadline

BBC Two has ordered a full comedy series Expectation Alma is not normal as part of a series of comedy commissions, which also include a new episode of Charlie Brooker Screenwipe.

Alma is not normal It was created and written by Sophie Willan, who plays Alma, a wild woman trying to get her life back after a recent breakup.

It was put to the test earlier this month and garnered rave reviews, with many critics asking BBC Two to order a full six-part series. Willan said he has been using coronavirus blockade as an opportunity to develop ideas for the program.

"I was amazed at the terrific response to the pilot and am very excited to develop the series," she said. Expectation comedy boss Nerys Evans added: "Her characters are beautifully watched and often flawed and sometimes challenging, but Sophie's humor allows her to explore some really difficult subjects."

BBC comedy controller Shane Allen said: "Alma is not NormaI landed so wonderfully shaped with its distinctive character, heart charm on the sleeve, sparkling humor, and impressive cast. Sophie's raw honesty, her eye for characterization and her comic disdain have resulted in an incredible show full of potential. "

Alma is not normal It is an executive production by Willan and Evans. It was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland, Allen and Kate Daughton.

BBC Two has also commissioned a follow-up to Matt Berry & # 39; s (What we do in the shadows) fake documentary The way to Brexit. Written by Arthur Mathews (London toast), Berry plays Michael Squeamish, who will explore different topics using archival footage and voiceovers. The four-part series is titled Squeamish About …, and is produced by Objective Fiction Productions. Hannah Mackay is the producer, while Ben Farrell is executive producer.

Finally, Done + Dusted Productions will Comedians playing with themselves, in which comedians will reflect on life locked up in their own unique way. Stars like Bob Mortimer, Kerry Godliman, Tom Allen, Meera Syal, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Tez Ilyas, Russell Kane, Sally Phillips, and Mat Horne will skyrocket their contributions. The series of six 15-minute episodes will be produced by Lisa Clark. It was commissioned by Holland, BBC Chief Entertainment Officer Kate Phillips and Katie Taylor.