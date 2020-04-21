‘Alexander Hodge from Insecure & herry Sherry Cola from Good Trouble – Deadline

Deadline's new Hollywood podcast is mixing things up with this week's episode. Instead of doing a conversational interview with a guest, we are inviting two guests to talk about a specific topic that is affecting the culture, the media, and the film and television industry. For our inaugural episode of this type, we have invited Unsafe star Alexander Hodge and Good problem Sherry Cola to speak about the increase in violent acts against Asians and Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the pandemic hit the United States and Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus," there has been an increase in harassment and harassment by Asians and Asian Americans. The Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council has launched Stop AAPI Hate, an open forum to denounce discrimination against Asian Americans. They launched on March 19 and received 1,135 reports in the first two weeks, and that number continues to grow.

The two express their feelings about the recent events surrounding the bullying and promote the conversation about why representation is important to combat these acts of violence and uplift the community. Cola also shares his personal experience with the racism that occurred at the beginning of the global pandemic.

You can listen to the episode below with Hodge and Cola (which is the perfect name for a police comedy).