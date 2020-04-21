Akshay Kumar offers to financially assist the iconic joy and galaxy of the Mumbai theater

One of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Akshay Kumar is proving to be a savior for many in these difficult times. After promising a large amount of Rs 25 million for PM CARES Relief FundsThe actor is now trying to help the owner of the iconic Mumbai movie theater group. Gaiety and Galaxy also known as G7, it is one of the oldest and most iconic multiplexes in Mumbai. Theaters almost fill up to the max on weekends when a movie is a hit, and stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have visited the theater for public reactions on its opening weekend. However, with the blockade in place and pandemic cases on the rise, theaters will remain closed for a long time. And in the midst of this chaos, Akshay Kumar called Manoj Desai, the theater owner to check it out and ask if he needs financial help to pay his employees. The theater has many hired employees and paying them their monthly salary with theaters closed for more than a month is surely difficult for the owner. But Akshay Kumar has promised that he would help them..





This information was revealed by Manoj Desai himself to a daily entertainment, where he spoke about Akshay's kind gesture. He said, "Three days ago, I received a call from Akshay ji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to raise enough funds to pay the This month's wages, but closing the theater will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to make sure we don't cut staff or resort to cut wages. "



That is surely a noble act of Khiladi Kumar. After his great charity to the Prime Minister's Aid Funds and now helping a theater with its job scenes is incredible.