Ajay Devgn is humiliated when the Nagpur police screen his film at a shelter.

The coronavirus has paralyzed life around the world since everyone is locked in their own home. While the situation can be frustrating, implementing social distancing is essential if we hope to emerge victorious against the deadly virus. Bollywood stars are also doing their part to raise awareness and urge people to stay positive in the fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn had a few words to say about the Nagpur Police Department after his wonderful gesture. The Nagpur Police Twitter account shared a short video along with the revelation that they set up an open theater to lift the spirits of those in their homes of refuge. In the video, we could see that the movie they screened today was Ajay Devgn's latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Humiliated by this gesture, Ajay Devgn responded to the written tweet: “If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts of you, gentlemen. Humiliated @NagpurPolice ”

If I or my movies can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts of you, gentlemen. Humiliated ðÂŸÂ ™@NagpurPolice https://t.co/PtqvjGsE0k – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Ajay Devgn had quite an interesting line of movies for 2020 with Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. However, with the emergence of the coronavirus, it won't be surprising to see these projects be delayed until the end of the year or even next year.