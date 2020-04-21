Advertising agencies can expect a more bumpy ride than during the 2008-09 recession, but customers will keep calling – Report – Deadline

No live sports or active production due to COVID-19, US television advertisers. USA They are leading a dramatic pullback from all marketing platforms, with the multi-stakeholder effects likely to continue in 2021.

Advertising agencies have been absorbing the impact for more than a month, and a new report from Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson warns: "This will become spotty." Analyst Michael Nathanson, who offers 20% to 30% reductions in earnings estimates for Omnicom, WPP and Interpublic, says his flexible business models will allow them to weather the storm. However, the pain will be more intense than the 2008-09 recession.

"This time it will be worse," predicts Nathanson. "We are projecting the agency's organic growth to be negative for the rest of the year, and we only expect a return to trend growth in 2021 with a more gradual 'U-shaped' recovery in advertising spending. While we expect the agencies mitigate some of the damage

From these revenue cuts through cost management efforts, we still anticipate that margins will erode. ”

Interpublic will report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday morning. Despite significantly lowering financial estimates, MoffettNathanson retained its ratings on the shares of WPP (neutral), Interpublic (neutral) and Omnicom (sell).

Nathanson's report followed an updated forecast from research firm eMarketer on Monday, which forecast that TV advertising will sink between 22.3% and 29.3% in the first half of 2020. The total will be $ 23.95 billion and $ 26.30 billion. million during the first six months of the year. That is projected at less than $ 60 billion for the year, a $ 12 billion deficit from the company's initial prospects for 2020, released on March 6.

Nathanson believes that agencies are better positioned than media companies or social media concerns as virus announcements and the economic crisis unfold. As for whether the recession would likely cause clients to cut ties with the agencies, the analyst believes clients will still be able to save more money with the agency's affiliation compared to internal costs.

"Especially given a dynamically changing market, with the increase in OTT TV offerings, new digital advertising platforms like Amazon, and changing regulations on privacy and consumer data, it may actually be more efficient to outsource the functions of marketing to agencies, especially if not core client competencies, "Nathanson wrote." We do not anticipate that clients will be eager to establish their own internal teams and add more overhead to their operating models given the recession this time around, so that we do not expect the crisis to accelerate the change in agency spending. "