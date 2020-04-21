Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin meet after their domestic violence arrest

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; I Want Candy & # 39; He has brought his ex-girlfriend back after a violent altercation that led to her arrest in late March and her accusations that she cheated on him.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin are giving their romance another shot despite their rather messy breakup. The singer and his ex-girlfriend are back together, weeks after they were involved in a violent altercation.

The younger brother of Nick Carter He hinted at his rekindled romance when he shared posts on his Instagram page showing them together over the weekend. In a video he posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19, the two were in a car, apparently heading for a soul mate spirit read. "Guess where we are going," he joked, before showing an ad for a company called Spiritual Encounters.

In an instant, Aaron showed his girlfriend a nap while wearing a pair of pink sweatshirts and snuggling up to a puppy. The couple apparently picked up a dog on the way to their spiritual journey. "My babies," he captioned it.

The couple's reunion comes just weeks after Melanie was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an alleged altercation at Aaron's California home in late March. Police were called to the Lancaster home, 32, on Sunday night, March 29, to investigate a riot, which reportedly started as a heated argument between Aaron and Melanie.

According to TMZ, the fight turned physical and Melanie is accused of attacking the star, leaving him with scratches on his arms. She was arrested and searched for crimes of domestic violence, but was released after posting bail of $ 50,000.

Aaron then took to Twitter to address his breakup. "Melanie came back four times after we broke up harassing me (harassing me)," she wrote, alleging that she purposely broke her Peanut dog's leg. He also accused her of cheating on him. "How sad," he added. "I hope he gets the help he needs. No one deserves female domestic abuse. OR MAN #DomesticAbuse #Cheater literally blocked me (I'm) … I'm devastated."