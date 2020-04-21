6ix9ine on splurge spree since he got out of jail

Instagram

According to reports, the hit maker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; He has spent tons of cash on luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce, and four expensive watches to add to his jewelry collection.

Being sent to prison apparently does no harm to Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine financially. The rapper has reportedly gone shopping since he was released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old rapper has spent tons of cash on luxury goods, including a fleet of new vehicles. The New York City-born artist has reportedly added a Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and Range Rover to his garage.

Additionally, she purchased four expensive watches, including a Richard Mille watch and a $ 30,000 shark-shaped chain to add to her jewelry collection. Sources say the spitter "Gummo" made the purchase over the phone with the help of his trusted associates due to house arrest.

In fact, 6ix9ine has no reason to worry about how to make a living, as the site reports that it has scored concerts in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe, and South America in 2020 and 2021, earning you $ 500,000 per show. . He, however, has to wait until his home confinement ends in three months before he can travel abroad for the shows.

After its release earlier this month, his lawyer Dawn Florio told Complex that his client intends to release two new albums "as soon as possible." The lawyer added: "Yes, you can release music. What you are going to do is that you already have that advance for 10K Projects. So you have to put out an album in Spanish and an album in English. So that is what you are going to do " He has reportedly set up a home studio to record the albums.

His other attorney, Lance Lazzaro, also told HollywoodLife.com that rapper "Gotti" is "very happy to be out of jail" and is already "looking forward to his future and having a second start."