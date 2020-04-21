5G iPad Pro with mini-LED display reportedly delayed to 2021 – BGR

Apple was expected to launch its first 5G iPad Pro this fall, but the launch has reportedly been delayed to 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 iPad Pro will feature a mini-LED display and support for 5G cellular networking.

Apple’s 5G iPhone models are still on track to debut this fall.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

By most accounts, the first 5G iPhone will make its debut this fall despite the chaos caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some reports claim that Apple is behind schedule, but the general consensus is that the iPhone 12 will be out before the end of the year, even if it comes slightly later than its expected September release date. But it appears that the first 5G iPad may have a different fate, if a new report is to be believed.

Economic Daily News in Taiwan reports that Apple has decided to delay the launch of its 12.9-inch 5G iPad Pro from the second half of this year to the spring of 2021. Initially, rumors suggested that Apple would launch a new iPad Pro model in the spring (which was revealed last month) and a second in the fall.

In addition to being the first Apple tablet to support 5G cellular networking, the late 2020 iPad Pro was expected to feature mini-LED display technology and an A14 processor to match the performance of next-gen iPhone models as well. The model that was announced in March had a few notable upgrades, including a new dual-lens camera system, a LiDAR Scanner, studio-quality mics, and a faster A12Z Bionic chip, but it was more of a refresh than the introduction of a new generation. Now, that new generation seemingly won’t arrive in 2020 at all.

While the size of the next iPad Pro model suggests that the design will be similar, the technological improvements will be noteworthy. 5G has yet to fully penetrate the global market, the early returns have been impressive. Carriers have achieved maximum download speeds of well over 1 Gbps, which means that you could potentially download files on your iPad faster on a cellular connection than on your home internet.

As for mini-LED, the advanced display technology is said to offer better contrast, response time, and energy efficiency when compared to LCD displays. Several Apple products with mini-LED displays are reportedly in the works, but as 9to5Mac points out, the ongoing pandemic could affect multiple upcoming product launches.

The 5G iPad may not see the light of day in 2020, but Apple is still expected to invest heavily in 5G this year. Rumors suggest that Apple will release four iPhone models in 2020 with 5G support, and recent reports claim that those new iPhone models will have smaller notches than what we've seen in previous years.

Image Source: Apple