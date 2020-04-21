& # 39; The Princess Bride & # 39; Comes to Disney +, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes announce

Act III Communications

The former castmates gather virtually from their respective homes to talk about their 1987 film, before sharing the news on when it will make its debut on the streaming site.

"The Princess Bride" stars Robin Wright Penn and Cary Elwes They have teamed up online to announce that their classic movie will be heading to the Disney + streaming site.

The former castmates teamed up from their homes to chat about the movie and dropped the bomb that is sure to prompt fans to reach for the remote control.

"If I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some fun things to watch, like that 'The Princess Bride' movie we made together," Cary joked, teasing Robin, who referred to Elwes as "my Wesley" – the character he played in the movie, to answer: "Is that again?"

Cary then informed fans that the 1987 movie will be released on Disney + on May 1.