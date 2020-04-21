Home Entertainment 30 celebrity yearbook photos you must see to believe

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Celebrities are like us… with his uncomfortable photos from the school yearbook.

As many graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, past and current students are sharing their own yearbook photos as part of a new trend aimed at supporting and raise the Class of 2020.

While these high school seniors and other college students who won't be taking the stage to commemorate this special milestone cry what would have been one of the most special days of their lives, others on social media are using the hashtag # Classof2020 to show your support and look to the future.

Since gwen Stefanibob haircut, Leonardo Dicaprioplayful yearbook photo, Paris Hiltonis in the brand yearbook quote, Chrissy Teigenthe perfect smile Blake Sheltoniconic mullet, Ed Helms hilarious photo and be pennIn the gloomy yearbook photo, there are so many celebrity photos that you may have never seen before.

Scroll through our celebrity yearbook photo gallery below!

Chris Whittle / Splash News

gwen Stefani

The singer and The voice The coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if he spent much of his teens at Disneyland!

Chrissy Teigen's yearbook photo

Reddit

Chrissy Teigen

A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this photo of her in the freshman yearbook. Just look at that smile!

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Leonardo Dicaprio

What do you think about Leo?

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The night host showed an early ability to dress well, just look at that tie!

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Taylor Swift

We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story of "Teardrops On My Guitar,quot;.

Blake Shelton High School Yearbook Photos

Coleman-Rayner

Blake Shelton

At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd … with a sweet mullet.

Blac Chyna, yearbook photo

Instagram

Blac Chyna

The glamorous model, who came out as Rob KardashianHer girlfriend in January 2016 published this photo from the yearbook that shows her at 17 years old on her Instagram page.

Iggy Azalea, Yearbook Photo

Facebook

Iggy Azalea

The rapper "Fancy,quot; grew up in Australia and moved to the United States when she was only 16 years old.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jake Gyllenhaal

The 39-year-old man attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then attended Columbia University. and the rest of the story.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Rob lowe

The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome boy.

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

Brentwood High Pride.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Amy Adams

The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Natalie Portman

Check out this adorable baby photo of Black Swan Actress.

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the young man showed his comic moment from the start.

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

the SNL The funny lady was just a smiling student in her day.

Ed Helms, Yearbook Library

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Ed Helms

"That is not my hair,quot; The hangover said the actor. "That's a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's crazy."

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Virgin

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Matt Damon

This looks like a scene from Hunting goodwill.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Paris Hilton

The brand is strong with this one.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Justin Timberlake

First NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jennifer Garner

The young man 13 going to 30 Actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Garth brooks

The 58-year-old man probably had some delicious locks.

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young woman grew up to become a great star.

Photos from Celebrity School, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This young man grew up to become a protagonist in Hollywood.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

be penn

A little distressed, but who was not that age?

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Heather Locklear

I have to love hair.

Photos from Celebrity School, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this boy became a Broadway regular.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, yearbook photo

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

First Dancing with the stars The cast member appears at 17 in a photo from the Edward R. Murrow High School yearbook in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Gwen Stefani's yearbook photos

Chris Whittle / Splash News

gwen Stefani

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

Someone else is getting something California dreams Vibrations?

