30 celebrity yearbook photos you must see to believe

Celebrities are like us… with his uncomfortable photos from the school yearbook.
As many graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, past and current students are sharing their own yearbook photos as part of a new trend aimed at supporting and raise the Class of 2020.
While these high school seniors and other college students who won't be taking the stage to commemorate this special milestone cry what would have been one of the most special days of their lives, others on social media are using the hashtag # Classof2020 to show your support and look to the future.
Since gwen Stefanibob haircut, Leonardo Dicaprioplayful yearbook photo, Paris Hiltonis in the brand yearbook quote, Chrissy Teigenthe perfect smile Blake Sheltoniconic mullet, Ed Helms hilarious photo and be pennIn the gloomy yearbook photo, there are so many celebrity photos that you may have never seen before.
Scroll through our celebrity yearbook photo gallery below!
Chris Whittle / Splash News
gwen Stefani
The singer and The voice The coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if he spent much of his teens at Disneyland!
Chrissy Teigen
A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this photo of her in the freshman yearbook. Just look at that smile!
Ancestry.com
Leonardo Dicaprio
What do you think about Leo?
Stephen Colbert
The night host showed an early ability to dress well, just look at that tie!
Ancestry.com
Taylor Swift
We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story of "Teardrops On My Guitar,quot;.
Coleman-Rayner
Blake Shelton
At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd … with a sweet mullet.
Blac Chyna
The glamorous model, who came out as Rob KardashianHer girlfriend in January 2016 published this photo from the yearbook that shows her at 17 years old on her Instagram page.
Iggy Azalea
The rapper "Fancy,quot; grew up in Australia and moved to the United States when she was only 16 years old.
Ancestry.com
Jake Gyllenhaal
The 39-year-old man attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then attended Columbia University. and the rest of the story.
Ancestry.com
Rob lowe
The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome boy.
Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library
Adam Levine
Brentwood High Pride.
Ancestry.com
Amy Adams
The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Ancestry.com
Natalie Portman
Check out this adorable baby photo of Black Swan Actress.
John Mulaney
Intentionally or not, the young man showed his comic moment from the start.
Aidy Bryant
the SNL The funny lady was just a smiling student in her day.
Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library
Ed Helms
"That is not my hair,quot; The hangover said the actor. "That's a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's crazy."
Ancestry.com
Virgin
Ancestry.com
Matt Damon
This looks like a scene from Hunting goodwill.
Ancestry.com
Paris Hilton
The brand is strong with this one.
Ancestry.com
Justin Timberlake
First NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least.
Ancestry.com
Jennifer Garner
The young man 13 going to 30 Actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio.
Ancestry.com
Garth brooks
The 58-year-old man probably had some delicious locks.
Amy Sedaris
This young woman grew up to become a great star.
Topher Grace
This young man grew up to become a protagonist in Hollywood.
Ancestry.com
be penn
A little distressed, but who was not that age?
Ancestry.com
Heather Locklear
I have to love hair.
Andrew Rannells
In years, this boy became a Broadway regular.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
First Dancing with the stars The cast member appears at 17 in a photo from the Edward R. Murrow High School yearbook in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Chris Whittle / Splash News
gwen Stefani
Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library
Adam Levine
Someone else is getting something California dreams Vibrations?
%MINIFYHTMLa94896e51958f37bdc9e7c6eb3fd0e9e12%