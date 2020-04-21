30 celebrity yearbook photos you must see to believe

Celebrities are like us… with his uncomfortable photos from the school yearbook.

As many graduation celebrations have migrated online, been canceled or postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, past and current students are sharing their own yearbook photos as part of a new trend aimed at supporting and raise the Class of 2020.

While these high school seniors and other college students who won't be taking the stage to commemorate this special milestone cry what would have been one of the most special days of their lives, others on social media are using the hashtag # Classof2020 to show your support and look to the future.

Since gwen Stefanibob haircut, Leonardo Dicaprioplayful yearbook photo, Paris Hiltonis in the brand yearbook quote, Chrissy Teigenthe perfect smile Blake Sheltoniconic mullet, Ed Helms hilarious photo and be pennIn the gloomy yearbook photo, there are so many celebrity photos that you may have never seen before.