2020 NFL Draft Outlook: Top 10 tight ends, ranked from Cole Kmet to Devin Asiasi

The NFL Draft 2020 probably won't feature a tight end being drafted in the first round, but there are several interesting perspectives that could have an impact this year. This position is always difficult to assess; Blocking is as important as the ability to host NFL teams, however most fans only focus on passing catch statistics. That's largely what Sporting News will be doing in this top 10 best tight ends preview, but it's important to recognize that tuning is very important, because some teams will prioritize blocking skills over receiving skills.

Because this year's TE class lacks a clear No. 1 perspective, it's easy to argue with the list below. Cole Kmet is the only player who appears to be a consensus prospect in the top three, but this group could really go in any order with teams starting in the second round. Let's take a look at what they have to offer:

NFL Draft 2020 tight end ranking

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Kmet has the size (6-5, 250 pounds) and speed (4.70 40-yard career time in the Combine) to be a field stretch slot TE for whoever recruits him. He didn't do much in his first two seasons at Notre Dame, but he caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Blocking is still a bit of a question mark, as it is for most rookie tight ends, but Kmet may have an immediate impact as a receiver.

2. Hunter Bryant, Washington

Bryant is a bit of a tweener; He is only 6-2 but weighs 239 pounds and with a time of 4.74 40 he really can't play as a wide receiver. What it lacks in height, it makes up for with toughness and great playability. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch during his career in Washington, and his junior season yielded 52 catches and 825 yards. He was never a big touchdown producer in college, catching just five during his career, but that could change in the NFL, where he will continue to present mismatches for linebackers and assurances.

3. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hopkins gradually improved over his four seasons at Purdue, finishing with 61 catches, 830 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He's big (6-5, 245 lbs) and speed (4.66 40-yard rush time), so if he can prove he's a capable enough blocker, he'll stay on the field and have a chance to put up big stats on the right offense.

4. Adam Trautman, Dayton

Trautman dominated at FCS Dayton, catching 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final season. There are plenty of question marks given the lower level of competition, but Trautman's size is legitimate (6-6, 253 pounds) and his 40-yard rush time is good enough (4.80) if used the right way. .

5. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

When it comes to pure play ability, Albert O could be the best TE in the draft. The 6-5, 255-pound pass receiver ran 4.49 40 yards in the Combine. All of those tools didn't result in a ton of receiving production (average of 32.7 catches and 395.7 yards in his three seasons), but Okwuegbunam was a touchdown machine, catching 23 scores in 27 games. Persistent injuries are a concern, though not as much as his nonexistent blocking resume, but Albert O is a nightmare of confrontation as a glorious slot receiver, field stretcher and red zone threat.

6. Harrison Bryant, FAU

Bryant did not play in a Power 5 school, but his constant improvement and senior season are impossible to ignore. He caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns during his last year at FAU, and impressed with a time of 4.73 40 at Combine. At his size (6-5, 240 pounds), Bryant could be at least a red zone threat wherever he ends up, but he will have to prove he can stay on the field with his block.

7. Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Moss doesn't have a lot of tape because he missed both 2017 and 2018 after transferring from North Carolina and then suffered a foot injury, but he stood out during his solo season at LSU, catching 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Moss is a good size (6-3, 249 pounds), and while he didn't run 40 in the Combine, he also has good speed. The family lineage is also strong: Moss is the son of Randy Moss. Teams will have to take a leap of faith if they select him, but Moss is an intriguing prospect that could turn out to be something special.

8. Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Stanford regularly presents tight ends on offense, so it's not surprising that a 6-7, 251-pound athletic stretcher like Parkinson's is on the NFL's radar. He caught 48 passes for 589 yards in his third year, and while that resulted in a single touchdown, we know it can wreak havoc on the goal line based on his seven touchdowns as a sophomore. Parkinson's size could make him a threat to the red zone right away.

9. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Pinkney has struggled with injuries and an inconsistent QB game throughout her Vanderbilt career, but her standout junior season (50-774-7) shows what she's capable of when she combines it all. His lack of speed (4.96 in the 40s) will hurt him, but he's a good size (6-4, 260 pounds) and a solid blocker. If he can continue to work on his blocking then he will have a chance to stay on the field and provide decent production as a receiver.

10. Devin Asiasi, UCLA

An outstanding junior season (44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns) put Asiasi on the draft radar. His time of 4.73 40 is impressive given his size (6-3, 279 pounds), and he is difficult to knock down in the open field. It's another interesting project that could become a solid starter in a few seasons.