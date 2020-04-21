2020 NFL Draft: Auburn's Derrick Brown Demonstrates Structure, Last Year He Can Still Pay

Auburn's Derrick Brown would have been a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. On the field, there wasn't much to prove the 6-5, 318-pound defensive tackle.

Brown, however, had other responsibilities in mind, taught by his father James, who spent four years in the US Army. USA And four more in the National Guard, and his mother Martha. Brown, who partnered with USAA prior to the Draft 2020 NFL, shared some of those lessons with Sporting News.

"When you think of the military, you think of the structure, and that's how my father lives his life," Brown told SN. "Day after day, he followed the same routine. He held us accountable, and he and my mother always wanted to know what was going on at school."

"That's where it all started," he said. "He trained me so hard in the classroom that it translated into the field."

That continues in the present. Brown stays with his parents and prepares for the NFL Draft in Sugar Hill, Georgia, in the midst of a quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Brown is still bound by the same routine he grew up with. For a possible top 10 pick, that means finding creative ways to exercise. For example, Brown bought cubes and filled them with sand to use in weight training.

"It is not ideal, but you have to find a way to do it," Brown said. "The foundation is what I trust. It can be a difficult time right now, but you have to do what you have to do, especially with my son. You could say that you are more prepared for that."

Brown is making the best of an extraordinary situation, but his perspective took a different shape with the birth of his son Kai in 2019. Brown had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 10.5 loss tackles for Auburn that season, but it was secondary to the lessons. that he recommended to his father outside the field.

"When I became a father, that was the greatest thing that happened to me since I was here on Earth," Brown said. "At that point I discovered it was a scary thing, but having my dad in my corner and being able to contact him helped. No one can teach how to be a man but the man who raised you. Those things helped me continue in life and put what is important first. "

Brown returned for his senior season and racked up 54 tackles, four sacks and 11.5 tackles to lose, helping Auburn beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl, "the best way to go out in Jordan-Hare."

All those memories are there, but Brown is very proud of the academic achievement.

"I have to go with my title in hand," said Brown. "That is something that will be with me the rest of my life. It was about getting there with my son and walking away with my title."

Brown will be home for the NFL Draft on Thursday, and it is a time he will enjoy with his family. All that structure and routine in a military family was worth it.

"We couldn't go to Las Vegas, but you have to adapt on the fly," he said. "That's something we can't control. Just sitting here and thinking about it, the ultimate goal was to be able to do it with my family. I'm still going to be able to do it, and that's what it means most to me."

Brown partnered with USAA, the NFL's official Salute to Service partner, to share his story about growing up in a military family and how that set him up for success on the field. "It was great that they even looked at me, let me be a part of this and let me tell my story," Brown said. "The military is something special to me and my family."