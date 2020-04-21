15 iconic couples in the first year of their relationship vs. Now

Proof that love is not dead.
one)
Jay-Z and Beyoncé in 2002, shortly after they started dating:
Jay-Z and Beyoncé now:
two)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2008, shortly after they started dating:
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend now:
3)
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in 2008, a few months after their relationship:
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell now:
4)
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2009, 11 months after their relationship and 2 months after their engagement:
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt now:
5)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2011, shortly before they officially started dating:
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds now:
6)
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith (plus Jada's mother on the left) in 1996:
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith now:
7)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2005, shortly after announcing their relationship:
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi now:
8)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2012 after just one month of dating:
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now:
9)
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in 2007, nine months after their relationship:
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake now:
10)
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2000, shortly after they started dating and a year before getting engaged:
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar now:
eleven)
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor in 2016, two months before confirming their relationship:
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor now:
12)
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in 2013, 10 months after their relationship:
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher now:
13)
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello in 2014, six months after their relationship and three weeks before committing:
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello now:
14)
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999, about a year after their relationship:
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones now:
fifteen.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in 2012, just under a year after they started dating:
And Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde now:
