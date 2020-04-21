Home Entertainment 15 iconic couples in the first year of their relationship vs. Now

15 iconic couples in the first year of their relationship vs. Now

Proof that love is not dead.

one)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé in 2002, shortly after they started dating:

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyoncé now:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

two)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2008, shortly after they started dating:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend now:

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

3)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in 2008, a few months after their relationship:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell now:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

4)

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2009, 11 months after their relationship and 2 months after their engagement:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt now:

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

5)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2011, shortly before they officially started dating:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds now:

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

6)

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith (plus Jada's mother on the left) in 1996:

Albert Ortega / Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith now:

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

7)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2005, shortly after announcing their relationship:

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi now:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

8)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2012 after just one month of dating:

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9)

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in 2007, nine months after their relationship:

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake now:

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

10)

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2000, shortly after they started dating and a year before getting engaged:

Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar now:

eleven)

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor in 2016, two months before confirming their relationship:

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in 2013, 10 months after their relationship:

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher now:

13)

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello in 2014, six months after their relationship and three weeks before committing:

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14)

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999, about a year after their relationship:

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones now:

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

fifteen.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in 2012, just under a year after they started dating:

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

And Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

