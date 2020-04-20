Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

"Historically, we have preferred to study the male body,quot;

Coronavirus is killing men at higher rates than women, despite infection rates being more or less the same. This is because the male and female bodies respond differently to viruses. But unlike many other countries, EE. USA It does not systematically track Covid-19 gender data.

Francesca Donner, who heads our Gender Initiative, spoke with Caroline Criado Pérez, author of "Invisible Women," and Alisha Haridasani Gupta, gender reporter for The Times. Their conversation is taken from the In Her Words newsletter:

Francesca: We know that there are differences between the male and female immune systems, but we know very little about them.

Caroline: The reason we don't know that much is that, historically, we have preferred to study the male body.

We know that the female immune system is more active than the male immune system. The hypothesis is that it is because women give birth and the female immune system has evolved around that. That can be bad for women, since women make up 80 percent of people with autoimmune diseases. Women also tend to have more frequent and more frequent adverse reactions to vaccines.

The result is that we are less good at diagnosing diseases in women. If you look at something like heart disease in the UK, women are 50 percent more likely to be misdiagnosed than men. One result is that in the US USA And in the UK, women are more likely than men to die after a heart attack. And yet, she still encounters so much resistance in the research community, saying things like: "The female body is too complicated, the menstrual cycle will interfere with the results."

Francesca: Alisha, give us a little information about the sexual data that is collected.

Alisha The United States is one of 11 countries that does not systematically track infections and deaths of men and women. Since we published the article on sexual data, the Centers for Disease Control published a report that included a race and a breakdown by sex. But even that was a snapshot, gathering information from hospital networks in parts of 14 states.

Francesca: What implications does this have in our search for a vaccine?

Alisha The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is already in phase one of human trials for a potential vaccine in 45 healthy adults. He said he would need a larger number of participants to be able to disaggregate the data by sex. That's not to say it's impossible to have disaggregated data directly from phase one, because Johnson & Johnson said that's what it will do while heading to human trials in September.

