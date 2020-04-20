Young chop arrested for violating probation

Rapper Young Chop was arrested in Georgia for violating his probation.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, officials said Chop allegedly violated probation for a misdemeanor crime of animal negligence. The rapper is originally from Chicago, but prison records list him as living at Peachtree Corners.

They haven't detailed how they raped, but the rapper has been making headlines for some of his outrageous antics. Last week, he allegedly fired a gun in public while using a ride-sharing service.

