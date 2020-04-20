Young chop arrested for violating probation

Rapper Young Chop was arrested in Georgia for violating his probation.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, officials said Chop allegedly violated probation for a misdemeanor crime of animal negligence. The rapper is originally from Chicago, but prison records list him as living at Peachtree Corners.

They haven't detailed how they raped, but the rapper has been making headlines for some of his outrageous antics. Last week, he allegedly fired a gun in public while using a ride-sharing service.

In February, he was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals, charged with death. He was also arrested on April 7 on charges of reckless conduct, driving without a valid license and expired label / record.

Many of his recent crimes have been captured by the rapper himself and shared on his Instagram page.

The Director of Public Relations for the Gwinnett County Attorney's Office is asking for witnesses to come forward and provide them with information.