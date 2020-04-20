Young Chop Arrested Again in Georgia

Instagram

The troubled Chicago producer was arrested for the second time in a month on Thursday, April 16, for violating the terms of his probation in connection with another arrest earlier this year.

Young CutletThe problem with the law is increasing. The rapper was arrested again on Thursday, April 16, for violating the terms of his probation. It is his second arrest in a month after being charged with a misdemeanor for reckless conduct in Georgia's Gwinnett County on Tuesday, April 7.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the Chicago native violated his probation in connection with his February 26 arrest for allegedly starving his dog. At that time he was accused of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the report, Chop was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday without bail. However, nothing is known about the detail of his violation, but it is possibly related to his charge of reckless conduct.

Chop has recently been in the headlines for starting disputes with other hip-hop stars. Their social networks spat with 21 wild He turned violent when the 26-year-old producer, whose real name is Tyree Lamar Pittman, searched for his rival on Sunday, April 5. He was later involved in a shooting allegedly with the entourage of 21.

The hunt took him to prison for reckless conduct, but he was released the same day. After his release, he logged onto Instagram Live, talking about someone spying on him outside of the Gwinnet County Jail. "Hi, all the guys told me. They work with people, man. I hope no one calls me while I'm live now. Young Chop is free, guys. This is not crazy."

He seemed to be fearing for his life saying, "I'm scared. Am I okay? I'm just trying to make sure now. However, I don't know who the hell this is." He added: They're not going to shoot a muthaf ** ka in front of the muthaf ** kin police station, are they?

On the day of his release, Chop was arrested for driving with an expired label and without a license or insurance. He has also been accused of shooting a firearm in the street near his home.