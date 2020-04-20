‘Young And The Restless’, ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ move to Reruns with themed weeks amid COVID-19 production shutdown – Deadline

Starting Monday, April 27, CBS daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The daring and the pretty Repeated episodes will begin airing amid the continued closure of coronavirus production, but with a fun twist.

As previously reported, both shows had 4-6 week episodes in the can when production shutdown started on March 17. The last original episode will air this Thursday,

Starting Monday, the shows will leave the archives to broadcast memorable past episodes as part of the theme weeks.



The Young and the Restlessby Sony Pictures TV will feature episodes, some dating back to 1990, centered on Genoa matriarch Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper). In addition to Cooper, the episodes will feature opening performances by show legends Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams ), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott) and the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), among others.



The daring and the pretty, from Bell-Phillip Television will kick off their first thematic week with "Escape to Monte Carlo". All episodes were filmed on location and starring Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer), Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), John McCook ( Eric Forrester)), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester). As part of the theme week, two "creation" episodes of documentaries filmed in Monaco will air on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28. Neither episode has been seen on CBS before, and both feature a rare, behind-the-scenes cast and crew (including executive producer Bradley Bell). Also, as an early start to the theme week, on Friday, April 24, Bed and breakfast It will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown that benefits charity.

Related story New York Pride events canceled due to coronavirus closure

"It's incredibly fun to offer fans the opportunity to look back on such memorable Y&R and B&B moments," said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. "Both shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially selected episodes are just a small part of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks."

Y&R and B&B stars will provide additional content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes. Additional "theme weeks" of both series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless, now in its 47th season, is produced by the Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It airs Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, ET / 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, PT.



The daring and the pretty It is a production of Bell-Phillip Television. Bradley Bell is the executive producer. It airs Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. at 2:00 p.m., ET / 12: 30-1: 00 p.m., PT.