YNW Melly allegedly received Gatorade by prison for treating coronavirus

YNW Melly reportedly receives Gatorade in prison to help treat the coronavirus.

TMZ reports that the rapper still suffers from several of the virus's symptoms, including "labored breathing, body aches and headaches,quot; and "high temperature and chills, particularly at night."

Melly, who was denied emergency release from prison, is being treated by COVID-19 with the Gatorade sports drink and Tylenol.

The rapper has been isolated from his cellmate, who also tested positive for the virus, but the outlet reports that prison employees do not monitor him every hour as required.

On April 6, an attorney for the Florida rapper filed an emergency motion for release of medical care. The news that Melly had contracted the virus was announced on April 2.

Melly is currently awaiting trial in a Broward County jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of affiliates YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Police officers say he shot his friends and then publicly mourned their deaths as a cover.