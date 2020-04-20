YNW Melly allegedly received Gatorade by prison for treating coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

YNW Melly reportedly receives Gatorade in prison to help treat the coronavirus.

TMZ reports that the rapper still suffers from several of the virus's symptoms, including "labored breathing, body aches and headaches,quot; and "high temperature and chills, particularly at night."

Melly, who was denied emergency release from prison, is being treated by COVID-19 with the Gatorade sports drink and Tylenol.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here