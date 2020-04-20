Yannick Ngakoue Pursues Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan, Exchanges Tedders On Twitter

Yannick Ngakoue against the Jaguars is entering the championship rounds.

The pin that he desperately wants to get out of Jacksonville hasn't made it a secret. In recent months, he has become increasingly vocal on his social media, demanding that the Jaguars trade him. Things escalated on Monday when Ngakoue called Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, saying he was "hiding." The conversation heated up pretty quickly.

Read the following comments in Jim Lampley's voice:

Both fighters move towards each other here in the final rounds, trying to find the distance once again. Ngakoue teases Khan a few meters away.

Khan strikes back, Ngakoue peppers with a jab:

I'm not hiding sir, I'm isolated preparing for the draft. I've been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn't know it since you left me (again). – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue takes it off and hits the body hard!

Since your sentiment could be today, let us both tell the world the truth. We've had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. However, you try to close the situation without answering any of the calls from my camps. Smh, you messed up the bra … holding people for no reason 🤡 – Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

But Khan still has some fighting left, and he's smiling! He is smiling at Ngakoue now! Here comes a flurry of punches!

It's a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults against me won't make you change faster. Only good business compensation will do that. Redirect your efforts to a more productive outlet – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue is on the ropes! He is covering up!

Just exchange me. I don't need the speech 🏁 – Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

And Khan shoots and lands with a massive right hand!

Show me the compensation. I'm sure the price is really going up today by the way. – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue is down! Ngakoue is down!

The drama between the Jaguars and their players is not new, especially this offseason. Jacksonville is reportedly buying under siege from broker Leonard Fournette while trying to navigate Ngakoue's trade talks, presumably. Combine that with last season's Jalen Ramsey drama and Tom Coughlin's irresistible departure, and you've got more than enough footage for a six-part Netflix documentary. Do you drink "Jaguar King,quot;?

(Side note: Perhaps Khan and Ngakoue can work out their differences in an episode of Khan's proprietary AEW "Dynamite,quot;?)

In all seriousness, the Ngakoue-Jaguars saga is getting pretty ugly, so I hope all parties are happy once the divorce is over, every time that day comes.