Home Sports Yannick Ngakoue Pursues Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan, Exchanges Tedders On Twitter

Yannick Ngakoue Pursues Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan, Exchanges Tedders On Twitter

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Yannick Ngakoue Pursues Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan, Exchanges Tedders On Twitter

Yannick Ngakoue against the Jaguars is entering the championship rounds.

The pin that he desperately wants to get out of Jacksonville hasn't made it a secret. In recent months, he has become increasingly vocal on his social media, demanding that the Jaguars trade him. Things escalated on Monday when Ngakoue called Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, saying he was "hiding." The conversation heated up pretty quickly.

Read the following comments in Jim Lampley's voice:

MORE: Jalen Ramsey Joins Dramatic Jags Off Season With Tips For Leonard Fournette

Both fighters move towards each other here in the final rounds, trying to find the distance once again. Ngakoue teases Khan a few meters away.

Khan strikes back, Ngakoue peppers with a jab:

Ngakoue takes it off and hits the body hard!

But Khan still has some fighting left, and he's smiling! He is smiling at Ngakoue now! Here comes a flurry of punches!

Ngakoue is on the ropes! He is covering up!

And Khan shoots and lands with a massive right hand!

Ngakoue is down! Ngakoue is down!

The drama between the Jaguars and their players is not new, especially this offseason. Jacksonville is reportedly buying under siege from broker Leonard Fournette while trying to navigate Ngakoue's trade talks, presumably. Combine that with last season's Jalen Ramsey drama and Tom Coughlin's irresistible departure, and you've got more than enough footage for a six-part Netflix documentary. Do you drink "Jaguar King,quot;?

(Side note: Perhaps Khan and Ngakoue can work out their differences in an episode of Khan's proprietary AEW "Dynamite,quot;?)

In all seriousness, the Ngakoue-Jaguars saga is getting pretty ugly, so I hope all parties are happy once the divorce is over, every time that day comes.

%MINIFYHTML30334ebcc09f0abbdabfbe73f1b9314e12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©