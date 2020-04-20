Winner of the pink shirt & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe Exotic bidding to be hacked

Netflix

Vincent Baran, owner of the sequin shirt, initially set a minimum bid of $ 650 on eBay before drawing 43 bids from 21 bidders, rounding it off with a final retail price of $ 10,400.

One of the stars of the "Tiger King" Exotic JoeThe brand's famous sequin shirts closed for a staggering $ 10,400 (£ 8,348) on eBay.

The owner of the shirt, Vincent Baran, told TMZ that he found the item online, when he noticed that the heads of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Zoo in Oklahoma were selling a bunch of Joe's clothes for just $ 100 (£ 80 ) each. .

While he set a minimum bid of $ 650 (£ 519) on the garment, after seeing one of the many Joe hats offered for sale for $ 800 (£ 639) on the digital market, the shirt attracted 43 bids out of 21 bidders and the auction ended with a final sale price of $ 10,400.

However, Baran told TMZ that the winning bidder has since alleged that he was hacked and did not bid himself, and that he will not pay for the shirt, and the seller has now re-listed the souvenirs at a purchase price of $ 10,300 (£ 8,268) or best offer.

The listing will be live until May 17.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

The shocking show became an instant hit with fans amid the coronavirus blockade, and various side effects, including a reported movie, a television series starring "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, and a "definitive sequel" to the Investigation Discovery channel is said to be in preparation.