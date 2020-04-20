Why T.I. Feel the need to protect your daughters from distress

When it comes to the dating scene, it's safe to say YOU. He is a protective father.
Before the new tonight YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, E! News got an exclusive preview of the rapper's conversation with his close friend Monica.
When Monica reveals that one of her children has started dating, she can't help but express some concerns. "You have to give him a little space, like he's not authoritative, so he keeps talking to me," shared the singer. "I don't want her to feel like,‘ Damn, I don't want her around. "
But according to T.I., he thinks men need a little more extra space to figure things out without Mom's help.
"Listen, you are supposed to get to a point where they can handle it on their own and they don't want everyone in their business," he shared. "If it doesn't get to that point, something has gone terribly wrong."
But wait, it's not over yet. YOU. She later appeared in a confessional interview where she shared more thoughts about dating her own children.
"To be honest with you, I just feel the need to protect girls from distress. So for me, it's about making sure my daughters grow up as happy and unfettered by people outside their emotions as possible," shared. "That doesn't mean I don't want my daughters to go out or have experiences. It just means I know they will keep those experiences going, and I don't know how that will translate when they get out of it."
He added: "For a young man, you really are not going to know who you really are until you deal with heartbreak."
Tonight's episode airs just a few months after T.I. spoke about his controversial comments about his daughter Deyjah Harris. The rapper said earlier in the Ladies like us Podcast that goes to the gynecologist with her 18 year old daughter to "check her hymen,quot;.
Later appeared in Red Table Talk to address your comments. "I think my intentions have been terribly misinterpreted and misconceived," he shared. "Let me clarify this record, I never said I was in an exam room, that's an assumption, that's a bogus. I never said it was being done today at age 18 … and I never said that her mother was not His mother was always present. " The controversy is also expected to be addressed later this season on her VH1 show.
New episodes of YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle Air Monday at 9 p.m. only on VH1.
