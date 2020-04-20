Whole Foods is using a heat map to track stores at risk of unionization

Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, is using a heat map to track stores that may be at risk of unionization, according to a report by Business Insider.

The heatmap apparently uses more than two dozen different metrics to track which Whole Foods stores can unionize. The heatmap focuses on monitoring three main areas: "external risks," "store risks," and "team member sentiment," according to Business Insider.

Here are some examples of "external risks,quot; reports Business Insider:

Some of the factors that contribute to external risk scores include the size of the local union membership; distance in miles between the store and the nearest union; number of charges filed before the National Labor Relations Board alleging violations of labor law; and a "labor incident tracker,quot;, which records incidents related to union organization and activity. Other external factors include the percentage of families within the store's ZIP code that are below the poverty line and the local unemployment rate.

Here are some examples of "store risks,quot;:

Store risk metrics include store average compensation, store average total sales, and a "diversity index,quot; that represents each store's racial and ethnic diversity. Stores with the highest risk of unionization have less diversity and less employee compensation, as well as higher total store sales and higher rates of workers' compensation claims, according to the documents.

And here are some examples of how "team member sentiment,quot; is tracked:

The "sentiment,quot; data comes from internal employee surveys and "is likely to be the first score to improve based on your efforts." These measures assess employee feedback on the quality and safety of their work environment and whether they feel supported and respected, among other things. External risks include things about the distance between that Whole Foods store and the closest union, charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Amazon has resisted Whole Foods' organizing efforts before: In 2018, the company sent a 45-minute anti-union training video to Whole Foods team leaders that was obtained by Gizmodo. "At all times, the video states that Amazon prefers a,quot; direct administration "structure where employees can file complaints with their bosses individually, rather than union representation," according to Gizmodo

Whole Foods used similar language about direct handling in a statement to Business Insider. "Whole Foods Market recognizes the rights of our team members to decide if union representation is right for them," Whole Foods said in the statement. "We agree with the overwhelming majority of our team members that a direct relationship with Whole Foods Market and its leadership, where team members have open lines of communication and each individual has the power to share feedback directly with leaders from your team, it's the best. "

Neither Amazon nor Whole Foods have responded to a request for comment from The edge.

Amazon has a history of aggressively fighting union organizing efforts

Amazon has a history of aggressively fighting union organizing efforts, and its anti-labor stance has also come to light due to recent organizing efforts by warehouse employees to protest management's handling of worker safety. from Amazon during the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March, Amazon fired a warehouse worker named Chris Smalls who organized a strike in New York City, alleging that he violated COVID-19's safety instructions after coming in contact with a positive coworker. by the virus.

However, Amazon executives later attacked Smalls on Twitter after Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) criticized the company. Soon after, notes from an Amazon executive meeting obtained by Vice News revealed a plan to publicly defame the worker in an effort to discredit broader labor movements within Amazon.