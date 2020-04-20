Where Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are placed after the rumors of Kaia Gerber

Bottom line: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart they are still very "together,quot;, an E! Shared news source.

the Riverdale Star took her Instagram story overnight to address rumors about the status of her relationship with Kaia Gerber. In recent weeks, complaints have been made on social networks about his possible participation with the 18-year-old model and since the 27-year-old actor has been in an intermittent relationship with his Riverdale co-star, speculation has not abated.

But Sprouse wants to make things clear. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never please them," the actor wrote on social media. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being (clown emoji)."

Now, according to an E! News source, "Lili and Cole are still together. They have not been (quarantined) together but they have not separated."