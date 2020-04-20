Where Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are placed after the rumors of Kaia Gerber

Bottom line: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart they are still very "together,quot;, an E! Shared news source.
the Riverdale Star took her Instagram story overnight to address rumors about the status of her relationship with Kaia Gerber. In recent weeks, complaints have been made on social networks about his possible participation with the 18-year-old model and since the 27-year-old actor has been in an intermittent relationship with his Riverdale co-star, speculation has not abated.
But Sprouse wants to make things clear. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never please them," the actor wrote on social media. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being (clown emoji)."
Now, according to an E! News source, "Lili and Cole are still together. They have not been (quarantined) together but they have not separated."
The source added, "Their relationship is always high and low, but they talk every day and care about each other a lot. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more discreet."
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
"The photos of Kaia at Cole's house are old," the source shared with E! News. "Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic."
Sprouse continued on Instagram: "When I first entered into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never really intended to indulge any part of my private life with the voracious horde, it is clear that my restraint for Updating them allowed me to bring their own agenda to my habits and lifestyle. "
"So in conclusion, please eat my delicious chubby a-" Sprouse wrote. "(Having me post a damn white-source insta story as a divorced mother of three children)."
Sprouse and Reinhart first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after they met together at Comic-Con. Last summer, the couple seemed to have quit after two years of dating, but they met months later.
