Wendy Williams criticizes Denise Richards for seeking "attention,quot; at RHOBH season 12 premiere

After the really explosive premiere of Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wendy Williams criticized Denise Richards, accusing her of "wanting attention." In addition, the presenter of the talk show also theorized that he "will return."

What he was talking about was the scenes showing Denise avoiding the cameras after the news that she and her co-star Brandi Glanville had an affair.

As you may know, rumors that the two ladies were romantically involved for months have been going around for quite some time before the new season premiered.

That being said, while Denise has vehemently denied them, Brandi has been suggesting that everything is true!

As for her decision to break in and even threaten to leave the show forever when the news exploded, Wendy is not buying it.

Ise Denise, first of all you will not go anywhere. Denise threatened to leave the program. I don't think he'll quit, I think he'll come back. She just wants attention. You have my attention, but not the way I believe you, "Wendy said in her,quot; at home "version of her talk show.

It was confirmed at the end of the premiere episode that in December, after the alleged matter was exposed, Denise stopped filming with the rest of the cast.

On Denise and Brandi's alleged relationship, Wendy said, "I'm going to tell you this and it's just me talking to all of you, I can believe it." Look, Saint Denise, we call you Saint Denise just because you really cleaned up your act … and you still look great. Here's one thing we won't forget, where did you start. She started with Charlie Sheen. You know, if you start with it, there is nothing innocent about it. She knows all the tricks, up and down and all night, with everyone and everything with a pulse. "



