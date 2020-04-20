Wayne Gretzky looks forward to the day Alex Ovechkin of Capitals breaks his goal record

Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin shared stories and memories during Monday's "Hockey at Home,quot; talk series that aired on NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet.

The two prolific scorers first met in Malibu, California, when Gretzky invited Ovechkin and his wife to dinner with their family. Ovechkin called the experience "crazy,quot; and "special moment,quot;.

"It was great and I asked him questions because as a kid, you always want to know what he was like when he played and what the difference is between this hockey and hockey," said Ovechkin.

Gretzky left the restaurant impressed with Ovechkin. The former Oiler said he normally receives questions about certain milestones and memories, but Ovechkin asked Gretzky what he needs to improve on as a captain.

Ovechkin met Gretzky before winning his first Stanley Cup in 2018 as the Capitals were struggling to deepen the playoffs.

"What I found so fascinating about Alex was not so much about individualism, the goals scored, how we became better players, but about the whole night: & # 39; What can I do or what should I do as captain to help? outdo our team? What can I do to help win a Stanley Cup for Washington Capitals and the city of Washington & # 39; "said Gretzky. "I remember walking out of there thinking, 'Wow, this is so unique.'

"We could have talked about anything, goals, assists, games, memories and really, Alex, the only thing I had in mind was 'I have to bring a Stanley Cup to the city of Washington'," said Gretzky. . "For me, that was one of the best parts of the whole night. At that moment I knew that when I left the restaurant, that day I was going to lift the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin is an avid collector of hockey sticks and asked Gretzky for one of his own at dinner. The four-time Stanley Cup champion made a deal that he would send him a stick when he won the trophy.

Gretzky said Ovechkin never called him by the post until he raised the Cup. That was when the Capitals striker began teasing the old Oiler monthly. His persistence finally paid off when Ovechkin received the stick that Gretzky used to score goal number 807.

For the captains of both teams, their best hockey moment was lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time. Gretzky said it is especially significant to be the first player to lift the iconic trophy.

"We were both lucky to win a lot of individual awards before we got to that first championship and it was all wonderful. I played with a lot of great players, a lot of Hall of Famers, just great people," said Gretzky. "But that time you lift the Stanley Cup and you're not wrong about it, there is something great about being the captain and getting to lift it first. For me, this is the greatest and most proud moment of a hockey player and something I will never forget. " to forget.

For Ovechkin, it was an arduous journey to reach the pinnacle of hockey.

"Lifting the Stanley Cup is probably the best moment in my hockey career. Obviously, it was a difficult time for many of my teammates who had been with me from day one and for the entire organization," said Ovechkin. "That moment that I will never forget, sharing a drink with Backy (Nicklas Backstrom). It was a special moment to see my family, how happy they were, all the fans, the entire organization, all the players. It was the best time."

To this day, Ovechkin has not seen Game 5 of the Cup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. When it is broadcast again on television, it will be tuned in.

"As soon as Game 5 against Las Vegas is on TV, I will watch it. To be honest, I have never seen a replay of that game, so it will be interesting to see how I react," said the captain of the capitals. "I'm probably going to cry like I'm on ice."

The two players have become more intertwined as Ovechkin gets closer and closer to Gretzky's all-time NHL goal record. Ovechkin currently has 706 goals, while Gretzky is at the top of the charts with 894.

Gretzky made sure to send Ovechkin a message of encouragement as he neared the 700-goal mark.

"I don't think people would notice the microscope you're under. I saw their coach at a press conference talking about how much more tension there was, how many more people in the media, how many more people were following the club and me. I understood that. I've been there and it's kind of heartbreaking, "said Gretzky. "You get a little tight, you get a little nervous and all I sent him was just 'Relax, you will get to 700 very quickly and before you know it, you will be at 800'."

Gretzky said he watches almost every game Ovechkin plays in and has been cheering for and supporting him as the Capital winger approaches the "The Great One,quot; goal record.

When Gretzky broke Gordie Howe's goal record, his father told him that when his record is broken, he hopes that Gretzky will show as much class and dignity as Howe did when his score was exceeded.

"I hope I have and I hope to be the first man who can shake hands (with Ovechkin) when I break my record," said Gretzky. "I don't think there is any doubt in my mind that he has a great opportunity to do that."

"I think it is outstanding for Alex and his family and I am supporting him as hard as anyone and I think it will be a wonderful day for the hockey game when he hits the record."

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ovechkin has taken the time to reflect on his career while spending time with his family.

"Obviously right now I have a lot of time to think about it. It's great, great for the game, great for me, my teammates, it's great for the Washington DC area to be able to see that," said Ovechkin. "Right now, I can't even figure out what I did throughout my career because my career is not over. Being eighth of all time in NHL goals is special."

If Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's goal record, the former Oiler will be waiting for an Ovechkin stick to arrive.

"I hope to get one of his clubs because I gave him one of mine so we can make a good trade."