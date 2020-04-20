Watch Shilpa Shetty's fun workout with her husband and son

Shilpa Shetty will soon return to the big screen with the Nikamma movie. But even when she was away from the movies, the actress has kept in touch with her fans through social media. Netizens have also loved Shilpa's social media game, be it his Sunday Binge or his fitness and yoga videos. And now, the actress is conveying an important message to her fans during the shutdown.

Shilpa recently shared a vision of his family working together and wrote, "I shared a bit of fun with Viaan a few days ago, and they asked me for the full video of the workout. Well, I don't have all the training captured, but sharing what I found in my files. I really think the family that eats, prays and exercises together … stays together! Many times when @ rajkundra9 and I exercise in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We understand that if it's not fun for him, he is not going to enjoy the process. So while we did abdominal exercises for ourselves, we made him jump, slide and jump. "

He added: "Our training helps us develop and strengthen the abdominal muscles, while also helping to improve mind-body coordination and improving speed and endurance. On the other hand, Viaan was happy to be jumping and exhausting part of that accumulated energy. One morning well spent, this was it! I hope everyone stays home and also fit! "

Shilpa is surely giving ideas to all families to keep fit and have fun together during the lockdown.