Watch Ellen DeGeneres surprise the owner who gave up renting from tenants

Ellen Degeneres it is giving back to those who are choosing kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Monday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Showshe chatted with Mario Salerno, a Brooklyn homeowner who told his 200 tenants that they should no longer rent for the month of April due to the pandemic, and gave him the surprise of his life.

"I did it not only for humanity, but these tenants of mine are like my family and they were fighting," Salerno told the host during the day. "They were going through difficult times. And for me, it was not part of the money because that is irrelevant to a human life and I had tenants who came to me crying saying that they could not even afford to put a meal on their table."

"So I thought about it after the first tenant and the second tenant came and said, 'Listen to me …' I think it's easier for me to tell you that I'm going to give up the rent, 'he continued." I want you to make sure that they have food on their table, I want to make sure that they can take care of their roommates and their neighbors. "