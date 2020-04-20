Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, Polish war heroine, dies at 107

Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, one of the last surviving members of the Polish government in exile, which was formed after Nazi Germany invaded Poland, died on April 2 in Queens. She was 107 years old.

Her death, in a hospital, was confirmed by her niece and closest survivor, Karolina Rostafinski Merk.

Janta-Polczynska, then known as Walentyna Stocker, emigrated to New York after the war and married Aleksander Janta-Polczynska, journalist and poet. They opened an antiquarian bookstore in New York, and their home in Elmhurst, Queens became a meeting place for Polish artists, writers, and expatriates who had fled the communist dictatorship that had seized power after the war. She became known as "the first lady of American Poland,quot;.

When Poland was invaded in 1939, Janta-Polczynska was studying English in London and was soon hired by the Polish embassy. She was promoted to personal secretary to General Wladyslaw Sikorski, Prime Minister of the Polish government in exile and commander of the Free Polish Armed Forces, and became her confidant.