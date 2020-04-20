Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, Polish war heroine, dies at 107

Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, one of the last surviving members of the Polish government in exile, which was formed after Nazi Germany invaded Poland, died on April 2 in Queens. She was 107 years old.
Her death, in a hospital, was confirmed by her niece and closest survivor, Karolina Rostafinski Merk.
Janta-Polczynska, then known as Walentyna Stocker, emigrated to New York after the war and married Aleksander Janta-Polczynska, journalist and poet. They opened an antiquarian bookstore in New York, and their home in Elmhurst, Queens became a meeting place for Polish artists, writers, and expatriates who had fled the communist dictatorship that had seized power after the war. She became known as "the first lady of American Poland,quot;.
When Poland was invaded in 1939, Janta-Polczynska was studying English in London and was soon hired by the Polish embassy. She was promoted to personal secretary to General Wladyslaw Sikorski, Prime Minister of the Polish government in exile and commander of the Free Polish Armed Forces, and became her confidant.
As chief translator for the Polish cabinet, she attended meetings with foreign leaders, including Winston Churchill.
He also performed two intelligence roles for the Polish resistance. In one, he translated and prepared reports of Jan Karski, the underground courier service who was one of the first to report eyewitnesses to atrocities against Jews in the Warsaw ghetto before they were deported to death camps.
In his other intelligence role, he helped organize Dawn, an underground radio station broadcasting to Poland from an intelligence complex in England. She was one of his first announcers.
In her biography of Mr. Karski, "Hell,quot;, Waldemar Piasecki wrote that "with her language and professional qualifications, she was an invaluable acquisition."
His last mission for General Sikorski was to assist in his funeral arrangements; He died when his plane crashed after takeoff from Gibraltar in July 1943.
Walentyna Stocker was born on February 1, 1913 in Lemberg, which was then part of Austria-Hungary and is now known as the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Her father, Ludwik, worked in the mining industry and came from an English family that had started oil exploration in eastern Poland. Her mother was Karolina Kochanowska.
He went to study in England in 1938 and there he briefly married Wilhelm Pacewicz, an officer in the Polish navy. In England she was known as Valentina.
After the war, she was assigned to the Women's Auxiliary Service and received the rank of second lieutenant in the Polish army. She served as a translator under American auspices stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, where she mainly interrogated former Polish prisoners of war and concentration camp inmates who had been victims of medical experiments.
She went to the United States in 1947 with her mother (her father had died before the war) and married Mr. Janta-Polczynska in 1949. They met in London after he escaped from German captivity.
The couple lived in Buffalo, New York, before opening their bookstore in New York City and transforming their home into a sanctuary for the Polish elite of emigrants, including literary figures such as Zbigniew Herbert, Jerzy Kosinski, Jan Kott and Nobel Prize winner Czeslaw Milosz.
Ms. Janta-Polczynska was active with the Jozef Pilsudksi Institute of America, a scientific research organization and archive in Brooklyn, and with the Kosciuszko Foundation, the American Center for Polish Culture, in Manhattan. He also worked for the Iraqi Mission to the United Nations.
After her husband's death, she donated many of the maps, documents, prints, and manuscripts from her bookstore to the Warsaw National Library. In 2011, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage awarded him the Medal of Merit for Polish Culture, and in 2016 he received the Jan Karski Eagle Award.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her funeral was private, but was broadcast online. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband's in a Warsaw cemetery.