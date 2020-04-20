Home Entertainment Wack 100 claims you have about the game's royalties

Wack 100 claims you have about the game's royalties

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1


Priscilla Rainey may have received the royalties for The Game's record label and music, but The Game's managers say he owns his royalties, not the rapper.

Then your legal fight may be far from over.

"The last time I checked # Wack, I had all the royalties to be born in Rap. When the #CDC # has its # 👊🏾 who knows, maybe I could lose in a dice game someday … But from now Today will be here in my little ole profolio, "he wrote on Instagram.

