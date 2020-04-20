Vice TV and Anand Giridharadas discuss the balance of power in the US pandemic. USA – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Earlier this year, ex New York Times MSNBC columnist and contributor Anand Giridharadas agreed to host a weekly news program for youth media company Vice.

The idea of ​​his show. Seat at the table It was to highlight the balance of power in the United States and to offer ordinary people the opportunity to discuss the main problems of the day. The series was planned to debut in late May.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Vice asked him to broadcast the program even faster.

Giridharadas faced two challenges; the first was to put on a show during the quarantine. The author of The winners take everything, who observes the inner sanctuary of the new golden era, lived in a house in Sullivan County in New York State with her family who had dial-up Internet, "the difficulties of rural America," he says. This did not lead to the new way of working, so he and his family found a new home and converted a barn on the property into a studio. This one had Internet working.

“We had one or two meetings with the team after we agreed to do it before the pandemic occurred. This show has been fully developed in the new world, in the new way that we are all operating. It's probably a lot more unusual for a lot of people on this team, but I'm a writer and I've always worked alone, so for me it's not a big change, "he tells Deadline.

The second challenge was to restructure the show for the new times.

“Clearly there was a change; now everything is seen through the prism of this pandemic, ”he adds. “The pandemic is not a transformation of the United States, it is a revelation. The job of this program is not to ask questions that are 24-hour questions, that are not weekly questions, but deeper questions. About us? What are the social choices and the collective decisions that we have made over the last generation to be in the state we are in, and not have had the result of South Korea, and not have had the result of other countries. "

Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice TV (right), tells Deadline that Giridharadas' external vision of American politics is particularly pertinent these days. "His voice and thought are just as relevant, even more relevant than eight or twelve weeks ago. Right now, there are so many millions of quarantined Americans in their homes asking questions about healthcare, the economy, and the government. Who better to hear about things than from Anand? he says.

Hertzan, whose network is broadcasting a series of remotely produced shows, including Vice quarantine hour and Shelter-in-Place with Shane SmithHe adds that he started working with technology company VCC, which essentially makes video calls in HD-quality images, when the pandemic began. "There are two instincts for doing shows right now. With some shows, it makes sense to delay, but we actually accelerated. As all of this started to happen. We really wanted Anand to be on television, so we said 'let's get started.' .

Giridharadas' goal is to give a voice to people who are not generally seen on television, for example, uninsured people who talk about health care. He believes that there is an overrepresentation of rich white men on television. However, he says the outbreak has already helped change this balance. “The obvious person (to put on television) right now, which a lot of people are actually doing, are doctors and nurses. In a way, because of this crisis, that's happening because people like me don't know much about what's going on and the experts are worthless right now. There has been quite a noticeable change with front-line people and experts airing in the past few weeks. Imagine what everyone would like.

"There is no reason the same logic should not apply when it comes to wealth tax. I want to air a minimum wage worker talking about wealth tax. I'm sure they might have a different perspective. I I'd love to put more teachers on the air to talk about education. If we're going to discuss race or gender issues, it's not uncommon to have four or five white men sitting at a table. Maybe I realize this because I'm brown and I have glasses special browns ”, he adds.

A number of large corporations, in recent weeks, have stepped up to help with the crisis, from people like Giorgio Armani turning their factories to make masks or Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledging up to $ 1B for Coronavirus relief. However, Giridharadas says many billionaires are part of the reason why the country is currently in crisis due to a "war on taxes", "bottle service public policy" and offshoring and outsourcing.

“Society is in bad shape and some wealthy people are stepping up. If you tell the story that way, it's like watching the movie from an hour and 45 minutes, and it's a moving story. But what happened (at the beginning) of that movie? ", He says. "A lot of the people out there are of that kind, which is why we are in this right now. I am very skeptical of the idea that the most skilled firefighters are arsonists."

The first guest to Seat at the table, which airs at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will discuss the future of the progressive movement and the ways this global pandemic should feed the political imagination.

Giridharadas says he wants to ask her how her experiences working in nonprofit and bartender organizations "gave her insight into how the class and power in America works that informed her when she got this new job."

But how is the host going to get something different from someone who's constantly on TV and Twitter? "There is a reason why I have never been named White House Correspondent for any publication. In my career, whenever I had to be in the news talking about the story of the day, I had never been so good at it.

"When I was in India, my editors taught me New York Times, who said & # 39; you wrote a beautiful 2,000 word story about being on a train for 24 hours with lower class migrants migrating to the city, but the stock market dropped 10% and did not present a story, that it's really unusual "I've always been interested in the more human side … I follow my curiosity and I'm going to bring that to the show."

Given his status as a stranger, how does Giridharadas square the work circle with a company that is partially owned by companies like The Walt Disney Company and various private equity investors? It is something he has considered.

“If at 12 minutes into the episode you suddenly hear a loud noise and it turns black, I guess you know what happened. But every indication I've had so far is that they want me to have those conversations. "