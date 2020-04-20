Varun Dhawan's latest coronavirus video worth watching

Varun Dhawan is an actor who has his social media game on point throughout the year. But during the quarantine, the actor finds more ways to keep his fans and followers entertained.

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan posted a video in which he was seen abusing the coronavirus in a funny video, although he obviously did the same. He has subtitled the video saying: "#badwordsgoodvibes I feel better #indiafightscorona."

The video left netizens divided. Stars like Tiger Shroff, Nupur Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and many other celebrities left their comments in the post. The video surely summed up the current frustration among people, as several days have passed and the lock is still active.