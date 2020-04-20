Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video with her daughters Natalia and Bianka

Bryant girls are our new favorite TikTok stars.
On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her daughters Natalie, 17 and Bianka, 3, to Instagram. Designed to be a dance video, Vanessa and Kobe BryantHer two cousins joined her eldest daughter to perform a choreographed dance for "We Rock,quot; from the Disney Channel movie Rock camp on TikTok. But to her surprise, little Bianka was waiting on the wings to make an epic cameo.
Shortly after the trio started the video, the girl, who wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and a yellow bow in her hair, jumped into the frame and started breaking a movement. Stunned, Natalia and her cousins let the little one take center stage as she continued to show off her dance moves. And, it wasn't long before everyone copied their adorable dance.
Vanessa republished the video on her Instagram account, adding the title: "Sister. Bianka Bella BB Kiddo @nataliabryant #family #cousins,quot;.
After sharing the video, Vanessa's famous friends couldn't help but talk about the 3-year-old boy's cameo. Lala Anthony she wrote, "BB," adding a series of kissing emojis and laughing emojis. Kyle richards He commented "OMG what a nice cake,quot;. Heather Dubrow He intervened, writing: "My God! The cutest!" Sending her love Gabrielle Union Added a series of heart emojis.
The funny video of a brother comes a day after Vanessa celebrated what would have been her and Kobe's wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram with a picture of herself and the basketball legend who shared a sweet hug, she wrote: "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary, baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. "
In another post, he shared a Kobe interview explaining how he knew Vanessa was the one. After explaining that she couldn't find the words, she said, "But all I know is that, you know, she caught my heart. And I knew it was her."
Paying tribute to the couple's 13-year-old daughter. GigiVanessa paid celebrated the young athlete, who was honored during the WNBA draft on Saturday. Sharing a photo of Gigi, she wrote: "I am so proud of you, Gigi. God, I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hug you and tell you how proud I am of you. You are the best, girl. Mommy loves you and misses you more than she could express. @WNBA # 2 Gianna & # 39; Gigi & # 39; Bryant Youngest recruiting team. My & # 39; mambacita & # 39; also known as Alas. "
