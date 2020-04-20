Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video with her daughters Natalia and Bianka

Bryant girls are our new favorite TikTok stars.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her daughters Natalie, 17 and Bianka, 3, to Instagram. Designed to be a dance video, Vanessa and Kobe BryantHer two cousins ​​joined her eldest daughter to perform a choreographed dance for "We Rock,quot; from the Disney Channel movie Rock camp on TikTok. But to her surprise, little Bianka was waiting on the wings to make an epic cameo.

Shortly after the trio started the video, the girl, who wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and a yellow bow in her hair, jumped into the frame and started breaking a movement. Stunned, Natalia and her cousins ​​let the little one take center stage as she continued to show off her dance moves. And, it wasn't long before everyone copied their adorable dance.

Vanessa republished the video on her Instagram account, adding the title: "Sister. Bianka Bella BB Kiddo @nataliabryant #family #cousins,quot;.