USS America conducts massive flight operations in the South China Sea – Defense Blog

Sailors and Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct mass flight operations in the South China Sea.

An F-35B Lightning II, MV-22B Osprey, and CH-53E Super Stallion fighter jet assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 265 (reinforced) conducted flight operations during naval operations in support of US national interests. USA The Indo-Pacific area of ​​operations.

The United States, with the 31st embarked MEU and VMM 265 Reinforced, is conducting operations in the South China Sea after completing the Cobra Gold exercise in the Kingdom of Thailand on March 7.

The 31st MEU is one of the seven Marine Expeditionary Units that exist in the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Expeditionary Unit is a Maritime Air Task Force with a force of approximately 2,200 Marines and Sailors.

The MEU is unique in that its air and ground combat elements are combined with the support of the combat service under a single commander: the MEU commanding officer. This air-to-ground task force concept is designed to fully exploit the combat power inherent in air and ground assets by closely integrating them into a single force. Bring what you need to hold on to the sea for the quick completion of the mission or to pave the way for the follow-up forces.

The MEU's size and composition make it ideal for amphibious combat operations, as well as non-combat crisis response missions. The MEU is an expeditionary force of nature, capable of operating in foreign lands without US bases and facilities. It is also naval in character, useful in conventional air and ground operations, and can operate with US fleets worldwide. The MEU's combined arms team exerts considerable force and is capable of a high degree of tactical mobility while providing significant and sustained firepower within a target area.