US oil prices USA Dive Into Negative Territory: Live Market Updates

Oil plummets as storage capacity becomes low, and a price quirk erases a benchmark.
Something strange happened in the markets on Monday: the price of a barrel of oil was negative.
Oil prices fell as the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to destroy energy demand, and as concerns grew that storage tanks in the United States were near capacity and could not hold all of the crude. not used.
The strange movement in the market on Monday was exaggerated by a quirk in the way oil prices are set.
Traders pay variable prices depending on the grade of the crude, where it comes from and the date it must be delivered. Normally, these differences are small and go unnoticed outside the energy market. But on Monday they were exacerbated by sharp price swings.
A benchmark for oil to be delivered next month was negative, meaning it was essentially deemed useless, suggesting that people who had oil to sell were willing to pay to have it taken from their hands.
Oil that is slated to be delivered in June, more reflective of the market's view on what the value of crude is at the moment, also fell, falling 16 percent to around $ 21 a barrel.
The problem is that the United States is running out of places to store its oil.
Oil is already being stored on barges at sea, and in any nooks and crannies companies can find in their storage facilities. Now, traders are concerned that even this space is running out. Under futures contracts, West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark for oil prices, is delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, but investors are concerned that there is no place to put it there.
"Cushing's inventories continue to rise at record rates and are expected to hit tank tops in May," said Hillary Stevenson, director of oil markets, at Genscape, a market intelligence firm.
Concerns are also mounting that the agreement reached on April 12 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers will not be enough to prevent oil markets from being overwhelmed with a record surge in surplus oil. With much of the world locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, global demand for oil has collapsed, leading to a record surplus.
The numbers explain why investors are concerned. Under the terms of the deal negotiated by President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries to cut, it will cut 9.7 million barrels per day in production, starting in May. Analysts forecast that oil consumption in April will drop approximately three times as much.
"It is not enough,quot; to prevent inventories from building up quickly, said Bjornar Tornhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, a consulting firm.
Monday, Halliburton, which provides equipment and services to energy companies, gave an early indication of the damage suffered by the industry when it reported a loss of $ 1 billion in the first quarter compared to a net income of $ 152 million in the same period of last year.
Wall Street falls on a shaky trading day.
Wall Street shares plummeted, and shares of power producers continued to drop the price of crude on Monday.
The S,amp;P 500 fell about 1.8 percent.
Oil producers were among the worst-performing stocks in the index. Exxon and Chevron both fell more than 4 percent. United airlines and American airlines It also fell more than 4 percent, after the former said it had lost nearly $ 2 billion in the first three months of the year.
Tech stocks again performed better than the overall market, with the Nasdaq compound falling around 1 percent. Those shares have been winning in part because companies like Amazon and Netflix They are seen as being able to take advantage of stay-at-home requests as consumers fall back on spending elsewhere. Netflix, which will report its quarterly earnings results later this week, was up nearly 4 percent on Monday.
As investors try to gauge the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they will face an avalanche of updates from other big companies this week, with about a fifth of the S,amp;P 500 expected to report first-quarter earnings.
Monday's losses may have been moderated somewhat by progress in the response to the pandemic. Lawmakers in Washington said they were reaching an agreement over a new small business support package, and President Trump said authorities would intensify the tests.
Continued efforts to boost the economy, reopen businesses, and contain the pandemic have helped lift stocks from the depths of their collapse in March.
However, in the past few days, stocks have settled in a middle zone: far from the low levels that clearly indicated a bear market, but also did not conclusively flourish in a new bull market.
"You could almost argue that we are in a bull market and a bear market at the same time," said Eddie Perkin, director of equity investments at Eaton Vance, a Boston-based money manager.
Small business owners have accused some of the country's largest banks of unfairly prioritizing aid requests from their wealthiest customers under government stimulus of $ 349 billion.
Clients of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo They have sued banks in federal court, saying data provided by the Small Business Administration about average loan size shows that they first distributed funds to larger clients.
The S.B.A., which administers the stimulus program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, required banks to handle requests on a first-come, first-served basis, but they had wide latitude on requests to accept.
The lawsuits, two against Chase and one against Wells Fargo, say that banks chose which applications to accept first, and the smallest customers were not given the opportunity to apply as quickly as the largest in some cases. In other cases, according to the lawsuits, banks sat on requests from some smaller clients instead of immediately sending them to S.B.A. For your approval.
Chase said in a statement on its website Sunday that part of the disparity between the speed at which requests from certain customers were processed compared to others had to do with which parts of Chase's extensive operations customers requested help. "Within each business, we don't prioritize certain clients, large or small," he said.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Shake Shack says he will pay back his $ 10 million loan, while the restaurant industry requests a bailout.
Shake shack He said it was repaying a $ 10 million loan from a federal program to help small businesses amid growing criticism that big chains had been favored over smaller operators in launching the program into the restaurant industry.
The $ 349 billion stimulus effort, which was distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, ran out in just two weeks, with many loans favoring larger companies that could better navigate the application process. Top chains like Ruth's Potbelly and Chris Steakhouse were able to get tens of millions of dollars in loans, while other homeowners were left struggling to survive the financial crisis.
Shake Shack, with 189 outlets and nearly 8,000 employees in the United States, said Sunday it would return. the $ 10 million in funds he received, after raising additional capital through a capital transaction on Friday.
But the return of those funds may come too late for the thousands of independent restorers in the United States who are looking for a life preserver to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Restaurant Association on Monday asked Congressional leaders to create a recovery fund for the restaurant industry. In the letter, the trade association said that eight million restaurant employees had been laid off or suspended and that the industry had lost $ 30 billion since March, and another $ 50 billion is expected to disappear in late April.
"The restaurant industry has been hit hardest by coronavirus mandates, suffering more sales and job losses than any other industry in the country," the letter said. "For an industry with sales that exceed the combined agriculture, airline, rail, ground transportation and spectator sports industries, a restaurant relief and recovery program is desperately needed."
On Monday, Congress and the Trump administration were moving toward an agreement to replenish funds for the small business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. The $ 450 billion spending deal being discussed would also provide additional funding for hospitals and testing.
Richard Branson offers to put his private island as collateral.
Sir Richard Branson publicly pleaded with the British government on Monday for taxpayer support for his Virgin airlinesHe even suggested that he place his private Caribbean island as collateral.
In In a blog post, Mr. Branson noted that Virgin Atlantic employees had already agreed to cut their wages for eight weeks, but added that the airline would need help from British taxpayers. "Without it, there will be no competition left and hundreds of thousands of more jobs will be lost, along with critical connectivity and great economic value," he wrote.
The request came days after The Financial Times reported that government officials had told Virgin Atlantic to reapply for a £ 500m, or $ 622m, package of business loans and guarantees. The newspaper added that the government was concerned that the carrier had not exhausted other fundraising options before asking for public support.
The post was also released after critics pointed out that Mr. Branson's personal net worth is approximately $ 4.4 billion, and that his primary residence is Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, known for its low tax rates. But Mr. Branson argued that his net worth was tied to his ownership of Virgin companies, rather than cash in a bank account.
A remote orchestra, a virtual writers' room: how Hollywood changes.
Like much of life around the world, film and television production has stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving stars, stylists, directors, studio heads, squeezes, writers, stage builders, cutters of trailers, agents and dozens of other specialists. Hollywood workers at home and confronting the same question that almost everyone has: what next?
Across the industry, shooting is not expected to resume until August, in part because of the time it will take to reassemble the casts and crews once the coronavirus threat subsides. That leaves a large number of people out of work. Hollywood supports 2.5 million jobs, according to the Motion Picture Association of America; many workers are self-employed and receive payment from project to project.
Others in Hollywood, especially those at the upper end of the movement's caste system, are still working, albeit remotely.
David Oyelowo has been trying to finish his directorial debut, "The Water Man," a cute family drama that features Oprah Winfrey as executive producer.
Filming and editing are done. The original plan was to record the music with a 40-person orchestra in Macedonia, he said. Now eight musicians will gather in Brussels in the next month to perform multiple parts that will then be layered by a sound mixer in Nashville.
The Fed is open to expanding its aid to state and local governments.
The Federal Reserve may soon expand its municipal bond purchase plans, after announcing its first campaign to boost the state and local debt market earlier this month.
Fed officials said April 9 that they would begin buying municipal bonds using their emergency lending powers, pledging to buy up to $ 500 billion in bonds from the largest cities and counties and states. While the central bank has yet to announce a start date, its plans have been met with both hope and criticism.
New Jersey is You are already preparing to play the show. Lawmakers, from Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer to Republican Senator Mike Crapo, and analysts have questioned him for not getting far enough.
The Fed made it clear from the outset that it could do more, saying it would continue to monitor markets and "assess whether additional measures are needed to support the flow of credit and liquidity to state and local governments."
Regional central bank presidents, who do not vote on but are evaluating the Federal Reserve's emergency loan programs, have since hinted that the program could be more far-reaching.
"The first pass is really a first pass, it shouldn't be seen as a last word on any of these things," Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said in a call Thursday to reporters. "The distribution of funds among communities is something that definitely worries us."
That's probably not the W.H.O. contact you
Brian X. Chen, our personal technology columnist, offers this guide on digital scams at today is in technology with Shira Ovide Newsletter:
Even in a pandemic, scammers are still trying to get their money back. Scammers pose as the World Health Organization.
The scams primarily involve messages sent by email or WhatsApp asking for personal information or donations, according to a warning recently posted online by W.H.O. Some messages try to trick people into clicking malicious links or downloading files; This may reveal passwords or compromise our devices.
What to do? Do not click links or open files sent to you by unknown sources. If you see one of these scams, the W.H.O. suggests reporting it on their website.
For reliable information on the coronavirus, visit the W.H.O. website and continue reading coverage of The New York Times and other trusted news outlets.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
United airlines It lost more than $ 2 billion in the first quarter, a decrease fueled by the virtual stagnation of the global airline industry in March, the company said in a securities filing on Monday. He said he expected to receive access to a $ 4.5 billion loan from the Treasury Department under the economic relief law. United has already received about $ 5 billion from the federal government, primarily in grants intended to pay employees through September.
-
Tapestry, the owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, He said Monday that he would extend the salary and benefits to most North American retail employees until May 30. The company will also cut 2,100 part-time associates across the three brands beginning April 25 and give them a one-time payment of $ 1,000. Tapestry said all of its stores in mainland China had reopened.
The reports were contributed by Michael de la Merced, Emily Flitter, Stanley Reed, David Yaffe-Bellany, Niraj Chokshi, Jeanna Smialek, Carlos Tejada, Brooks Barnes, Nicole Sperling, Austin Ramzy, Adam Satariano, Sapna Maheshwari, Jason Karaian, Jason Lieian , Brian X. Chen, Ben Casselman, Jim Tankersley and Kevin Granville.