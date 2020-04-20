US oil prices USA Dive Into Negative Territory: Live Market Updates

A benchmark for oil to be delivered next month was negative, meaning it was essentially deemed useless, suggesting that people who had oil to sell were willing to pay to have it taken from their hands.

Oil that is slated to be delivered in June, more reflective of the market's view on what the value of crude is at the moment, also fell, falling 16 percent to around $ 21 a barrel.

The problem is that the United States is running out of places to store its oil.

Oil is already being stored on barges at sea, and in any nooks and crannies companies can find in their storage facilities. Now, traders are concerned that even this space is running out. Under futures contracts, West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark for oil prices, is delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, but investors are concerned that there is no place to put it there.

"Cushing's inventories continue to rise at record rates and are expected to hit tank tops in May," said Hillary Stevenson, director of oil markets, at Genscape, a market intelligence firm.

Concerns are also mounting that the agreement reached on April 12 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers will not be enough to prevent oil markets from being overwhelmed with a record surge in surplus oil. With much of the world locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, global demand for oil has collapsed, leading to a record surplus.