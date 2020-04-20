US judge blocks Twitter offer to reveal government surveillance requests – Latest news

Twitter Inc will not be able to disclose the surveillance requests it received from the US government. USA After a federal judge accepted the government's arguments that this could harm national security after a nearly six-year legal battle.

The social media company had sued the US Department of Justice. USA In 2014, to be allowed to reveal, as part of his "Draft Transparency Report," the surveillance requests he received. He argued that his free speech rights were being violated by failing to reveal the details.

The US District Judge The US, Yvonne González Rogers, acceded to the government's request to dismiss the Twitter lawsuit in an eleven-page order filed in the US District Court. USA For Northern California.

The judge ruled Friday that granting the Twitter request "would likely cause serious or imminent harm to national security."

"The government's motion for summary judgment is GRANTED and Twitter's motion for summary judgment is DENIED," the judge said in her order.

Twitter sued the Justice Department in its battle with federal agencies as the self-proclaimed Internet industry freedom of expression advocate seeking the right to reveal the scope of US government surveillance. USA

The lawsuit followed months of unsuccessful negotiations with the government and marked an escalation in the Internet industry battle over government gag orders on the nature and number of requests for information from private users.

Tech companies were trying to clarify their relationships with the US police and spy agencies. USA Following revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden describing the depth of the US's espionage capabilities. USA

Twitter's legal battle spanned the tenure of four U.S. Attorneys General: Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions, and William Barr.

Through the use of confidential statements, the Justice Department was able to demonstrate that revealing the exact number of 2014 national security letters, as requested by Twitter, posed a national security risk, according to Friday's order.

Twitter said Saturday it was disappointed with the court's decision, but added that "it will continue to fight for transparency." The statement did not elaborate.

