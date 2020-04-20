Univision Has $ 1.3 Billion Cash And Higher First Quarter Revenue – Deadline

Univision Communications, the Spanish-language private broadcaster that recently changed hands, said it has about $ 1.3 billion in cash on hand, $ 7.8 billion in debt and saw an estimated 8% revenue increase in the last quarter. to $ 612 million.

The Miami-based company said it was revealing financial metrics and preliminary quarterly results when considering possible refinancing transactions and market opportunities.

Univision was acquired in late February by two private investment firms, ForgeLight and Searchlight Capital Partners. Now run by Wade Davis, a longtime media executive, former Viacom chief financial officer, and founder and CEO of ForgeLight, he has strengthened his ties to senior programming partner and third-largest shareholder, Mexico Television.

He said revenue grew an estimated 8% from a year ago to $ 612 million in the last quarter, driven by a 19% growth in subscriber rates that was offset by a 2% drop in advertising. Adjusted OIBDA, a kind of operating income, of approximately $ 251 million, increased 23% over the previous year.

In late March, Univision said it had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $ 650 million and additional cash available under a line of credit of $ 638 million, for total available liquidity of $ 1,288 billion.

The debt was $ 7.8 billion.

Univision said it expects to take a COVID-19 related amortization of $ 65 to $ 85 million related to certain radio broadcast licenses and intangibles.

The company's media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, the Galavisión cable networks and the TUDN sports network. Owns or operates 65 local television stations in major US Hispanic markets. USA And Puerto Rico.