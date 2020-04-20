Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Track Your Latest NFL 2020 Draft Landing Locations and Latest Injury Updates

Of all the analyzed players heading to the NFL 2020 Draft, none have been more frequent or enduring than Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama quarterback once considered a lock for the overall team n. No. 1, he now faces intense scrutiny by the NFL media and teams as to whether a high pick is worth it, considering his well-documented injury history. The most notable of them is the one who prematurely ended his college career (a combined dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture), but also suffered a hand injury (2018) and high ankle sprains (2018 and ‘19).

However, that is far from the only way Tagovailoa's drawing ability has been dissected. He's also faced criticism of everything from team interviews to his Wonderlic score, to whether he succeeded simply due to a cast of receivers from around the world.

Are all of these concerns legitimate, or are teams simply trying to put a smokescreen around you to scare off potential competitors? Due to all those stories, Tagovailoa has been projected anywhere from a selection of the top five (except the Bengals and Lions in numbers 1 and 3, respectively), to falling in the middle of the first round.

There are several moving parts to follow regarding Tagovailoa, which is why we at Sporting News are following the latest rumors about his injury, landing sites and more:

April 19th Tagovailoa's Wonderlic score is reported as 19, the lowest among NFL quarterbacks Combine and one point lower than the average score for the position.

April 18th Project expert Mel Kiper Jr., in an interview with Boston sports radio station WEEI, says the Patriots could be aggressive in pursuing Tagovailoa if he falls in the draft:

"This guy has had major injuries, so for me, if he starts to slip a little bit, sliding down, where it happened with Aaron Rodgers not too long ago, and he was projected to be No. 1 two weeks before that draft and He was in the 1920s, yes, if it happened, I think New England would be aggressive in trying to get up and catch him. "

April 18th According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, three NFL teams have removed Tagovailoa entirely from their draft charts due to concerns about her ability to stay healthy. According to an anonymous AFC explorer: "He is a great college player but, wow, he is fragile. He is a super boy and I do not wish ill will, but there are three, four, or five red flags looking everyone in the face saying," You know what? This guy is not going to be all he appears to be. "

April 16th Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, in his podcast "GM Shuffle," defends a previous post that says Tagovailoa has previously revealed injuries. He also rejects the idea that he is creating a smokescreen for his friend Bill Belichick, saying that Tagovailoa likely failed the organization's ranking system for quarterbacks.

"I know that under the Patriots rating system, a 6-foot quarterback would have to be really elite for a long period of time to be recruited," Lombardi said on his podcast.

April 15: A source tells the Miami Herald that "no team has worked more on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the past two years than the Dolphins." According to the Herald, Miami also had a video conference with the Oregon quarterback, crediting the rumor that he is favored over Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick.

April 13th: Former Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart, the 10th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, said he would recruit Tagovailoa despite his injury history.

"Yes, I would (Tagovailoa's draft)," Leinart said. "I don't think it's a gamble at all. And I understand the injury problem. Look, we all play the sport of soccer. Injuries are going to happen. And I would just say this: We have to trust doctors and personal doctors, and it seems he's removing all the medical hurdles so far this offseason. "

April 13th: Redskins safety Landon Collins, who played the same position in Alabama, told ESPN's "First Take,quot; that he would prefer Washington to stay with last year's No. 15 overall pick, Dwayne Haskins, as a quarterback. The Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"I love Tua and I love Alabama," said Collins (via 247Sports). "We selected a first-round quarterback last year. I think Tua would be a great asset to our team, but we already have one. I think we should keep the guy we have now.

April 13th: Ryan Leaf, the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, says Tagovailoa is not a prospect for the top five quarterbacks, and says he doesn't think he "has the ability to move to the next level and be so successful. like say a Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. "

April 10th: Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer projects the Dolphins to recruit Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick, calling it "an accurate, mobile, deep-pitch QB with Russell Wilson's lead."

April 10th: B / R Miller reports that the Dolphins scouting department prefers Justin Herbert of Oregon to Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick.

April 8: Lombardi, on his podcast "GM Shuffle,"He says that two NFL teams failed Tagovailoa on their physical exams. Lombardi added that Tagovailoa suffered previously unknown or undisclosed injuries to Tagovailoa's wrist:

"It is not just his hip," Lombardi said. "It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist on the first day of the spring dance a year. And then they fixed it. He came back and broke it again. He's fragile. He's brittle. You can't deny it."

(Tagovailoa suffered what Alabama called a thumb injury in his release hand on the first day of spring practice before the 2018 season, though it's unclear if Lombardi is referring to that injury or something else.)

April 3: Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reports that Tagovailoa's draft stock took a hit between multiple NFL teams due to "a worldwide cast that saved him when the plays broke." Miller reports that another scout said Tagovailoa had poor board and meeting work during NFL Combine meetings.

April 3: Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan calls Tagovailoa the "biggest bet in NFL Draft history," while sources told him he actually received five college operations instead of three. previously reported:

"I think this is the biggest bet in the history of the NFL Draft … Everyone knows about the three operations he has had. Seriously? Well, I hear he has had five operations." —Rex Ryan on Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/1tAzDrwdJZ – Get up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2020

April 3: Nick Wright of "First Things First,quot; suggests that the Patriots trade "Julian bleeping Edelman,quot; as part of a package for the Lions to select Tagovailoa with overall pick n. ° 3. Edelman, in a tweet since deleted, responds with "Nice brother,quot;.

March 27th: A former NFL general manager tells the Sun Sentinel he wouldn't take Tagovailoa with the fifth pick: "No way, now how."

March 3rd: A "highly trustworthy,quot; NFL source tells ESPN's Matthew Berry that "there is no chance,quot; that the Lions would select Tagovailoa with the No. 1 overall pick. ° 3.

26 of February: Tagovailoa reportedly He receives "overwhelmingly positive reports,quot; about the teams' dislocated hip at the 2020 NFL Combine, adding that "the MRI was as clean as expected, the fracture healed, there is no loss of blood flow."