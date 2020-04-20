Trevor Noah criticizes Donald Trump and Fox News for "insane" US reopening protests – Deadline

During his monologue tonight, Trevor Noah noted that the United States exceeded 40,000 COVID-19 deaths and 750,000 infections. Bleak statistics, to be sure, but not everyone is taking the crisis seriously.

"Most of us have accepted that, painful as it is, we have to stay home a little longer until we can control those numbers," he said on Comedy Central & # 39; s. The daily show of social distance. "But it turns out that there is a different group of people across the country who say, 'No, how can we increase those numbers? "

News signs of "reopen America" ​​protesters lining the streets and signs. Then there were the "Fire Fauci!" songs

NBC News via YouTube



"Seriously – 'Fauci fire?" The host said of the Voice of American Reason Dr. Anthony Fauci .. "So instead of fighting the virus, do you want to get rid of the only guy who is warning us about the virus? States United it is lucky that these same people did not exist when Paul Revere went to town. "

Related story Mark Cuban will lead Trevor Noah in reopening the country: supporting small businesses and increasing the minimum wage

But, he noted, "not only marginal right-wing groups have been fanning the flames, but also conventional right-wing groups like Fox News." Later, Noah noted how Fauci took FNC and made a case to continue the closure of the coronavirus, "Fox News decided to get a second opinion from a doctor that everyone can trust."

Good Dr. Phil.

Then he played the infamous clip of Ingraham's angle in which Doc downplayed the virus threat and cited annual US death statistics. USA from car accidents, smoking and swimming pool accidents, comments that led to an apology.

Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Dr. Drew: TV talking heads provoke backlash for coronavirus Comments

"It would be much easier not to take these protests seriously if they were only being fueled by Fox News and Internet conspiracy theories," said Noah. “The problem is that all these assholes also have the support of the asshole-in-chief. … What makes what he does now particularly vile is that, on Thursday, the Thursday – he He announced guidelines for when states should open a backup, and then spends the rest of the weekend urging his followers to fight the same guidelines he released. This is crazy."

That calls for a soccer metaphor.

"It is as if Trump were a head coach who told his team to kick a field goal, but now he is on the sidelines leaving them out for doing it."

Watch part of the monologue above.