Top Loser Coaches Tips for Eating Healthy at Home

If you are looking to eat healthier as you distance yourself, the trainers at The big loser you've covered!

As seen in the video above, the trio of coaches hit E! exclusive tips on how you can keep eating right even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

With warnings to avoid leaving if possible in many parts of the country, Steve Cook He gave you recommendations on what nutritious foods you can store in your freezer.

"Egg whites freeze well, almond milk will also freeze well," he told us. "I have frozen vegetables … and lots of frozen protein," he added before joking that he always has a frozen pizza for when he wants to indulge himself, too.

The stress that comes with the COVID-19 situation may also make you want to hit heavy carbohydrate snacks, but Bob Harper He recommends trying to avoid them as much as sugar and alcohol as much as possible.

"From what I know, you are going to want to find comfort food, if you can keep your diet healthy and clean as much as possible, trust me, you will feel much better," advises Harper. "I would really focus on eating whole foods … getting whole grains that you could be eating, getting lean protein."

Harper also recommended drinking plenty of water to maintain your energy.