Together at home ’watched by 20.7 million viewers on linear television – Deadline

About 20.7 million viewers watched the linear broadcast of One world: together at home in the United States on Saturday, April 18, according to Live + Same Day figures released by Nielsen. The combined linear audience, which marks the largest Saturday in the non-NFL playoffs this season, is a part of the US audience. USA For the special since the total does not include any of the transmission services and online points of sale.

The two-hour televised concert, produced by Audrey Morrissey and Live Animals, in association with Global Citizen, aired in the US. USA On 26 networks from approximately 8 p.m. ET at 10 p.m. ET and tape delay in four others.

The star studded One world: together at home, curated by Lady Gaga, brought together artists from around the music world to raise money for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. To date, it has raised more than $ 127 million for charities that receive support.

On social media, there were 4.9 million total interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about One world: together at home on April 18, 2020. The program was the most social broadcast through television on its date of broadcast and the most social television special until March and April to date. A majority (83%) of the total ownership commitment was generated by talent accounts, led by Lady Gaga, followed by Priyanka Chopra.

Presented by nightly hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the special opened with Gaga at the piano performing a poignant rendition of Charlie Chaplin's classic "Smile", followed by home performances by artists such as Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder, among others.

The show featured exclusive cameos from the world of music and the arts, sports superstars, and comic sketches intended to educate and educate viewers about the risks, prevention, and response of COVID-19. The broadcast also featured interviews with WHO experts, as well as stories from frontline healthcare workers from around the world.

Here are the networks included in the rankings: ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, UNI, Bounce, LAFF, AXS, beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, BET, BET HER, CMT, Comedy Central, Freeform, LOGO, MSNBC, MTV , MTV2, NatGeo, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Paramount, POP, TV Land, VH1, Bravo *, E! *, SYFY *, USA Network *. (* Delayed tape)