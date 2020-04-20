Together at home they reach over 6 million in the UK – Deadline

The BBC presented the British version of the One world: together at home concert on Sunday night, bringing a British twist to procedures by complementing performances by Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga with turns by Little Mix and Tom Jones.

The two-hour broadcast on BBC One was produced by Twofour, owned by ITV Studios, and presented by Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman, and Clara Amfo from a UK studio. The show was viewed by an average 5.4M audience from 7.15PM, peaking at 6M, according to BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

Organized by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization, One world: together at home It was the most-watched show during the broadcast period, beating its rivals, including the ITV drama The good karma hospital (4.4M). It secured a 26% share of the viewer population at the time.

Immediately after the celebration for frontline health workers battling coronavirus, the third season of Killing Eva released on BBC One. The Sid Gentle Films drama was viewed by 2.9 million viewers, which was below the 3.5 million who tuned in for the Season 2 premiere last year.