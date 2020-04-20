Tiny Harris talks about the talk about pregnancy caused by husband T.I.

Is Tiny Harris pregnant with another baby? Recently, T.I. He turned to social media where he said that many babies would be made during the established shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Xscape singer, who is currently promoting her show. YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, sat down with Fox News, where she talked about everything, including the pregnancy talk.

They asked her how she and her family are handling the quarantine.

Tiny said, "You know, I'm enjoying it. (TI) says he's enjoying it because I think we're never sitting down. We're not made to sit down. We're also running around doing this or that. We never, never like sitting down as you know, nothing. , if we are not made to sit down.

It's time for us to sit down, be with the family, cook, play, and find creative things to keep the house running. We have been doing quite well. I have been enjoying all the rest and just the time of being home. I really am a homebody even though I travel all the time. I love being at home. I love being with my children. I'm enjoying every detail. "

When asked about the baby news, Tiny said, “I'm trying not to have a baby, so… and I am. I'm not really trying not to have a baby, but I pray that I don't have a baby because you know, that's … what else do you have to do? You know? Sit in the house, and they look at each other, they have to do some things to do and that usually happens a lot in my house. "

She also explained how her marriage survived the cheating scandals, saying, “I think for us, we just love each other very much. We really have … There is also a lot of attraction. Really, as honestly, it is just an attraction that is very rare, and it is different. In a relationship, two people, you must be willing to fight for each other. If one is willing to fight and the other is not, it will never work. "

The pregnancy rumor is an easy way for the couple to grab the headlines while promoting the new season.



