Tiny Harris shows fans a sneak peek of what they can see today on "Friends and Family Hustle,quot;

Tiny Harris made sure to remind fans that today they will have a chance to watch their favorite TV show with their family. He also made sure to post a teaser video to provoke his fans and followers a bit.

Check out the video Tiny shared on her social media account.

‘Enjoy your day with our friends and family Hustle tomorrow night at 9pm at @ Vh1 watch The Boss Baby family do their commercial for their line of Heiress Harris Royal Collection nail polishes. She got the whole family working for her! Iny👑💜‼ ️ ’Tiny captioned her IG post.

Someone said "Major has been here before,quot; I love his returns! "

A commenter posted this message: ‘I love the growth of this family and I love the fact that all of you have remained transparent through the years! I love the tip, little one and the whole crew ❤️ ’

Someone else said, "I can't wait. I saw the first one last Monday. I love this show and all the beautiful people on the show," and a follower posted this message: "Your kids are so smart. Like in real life. Whatever you are doing, keep it up. Major will always be our little baby. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Major is like THE BEST little human being ever created. I just love him "and one fan said," I just love these kids! They are the true stars. Especially older and heir! @Majorgirl you and @ troubleman31 have raised some awesome kids! "

Someone else said to Tiny: amo I love you @majorgirl, so I'm glad they're back! I can finally see a good show with my family "and another Instagram installer posted this message:" Major is growing well and very fast! Then, you will tell me that he is 21 years old and that he has a girlfriend 😭💔 ’

A follower said: ‘@majorgirl I'm the biggest fan! keep up the work that I love all of you so much. "

Ad

In other news, Tiny is very happy after he had a chance to go outside. She shared a video without makeup or fabric and the fans were in love.



Post views:

two