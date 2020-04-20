Three Ways to Help Against Smartphone Addiction – Latest News

Extensive research has shown that overuse of smartphones can lead to feelings of isolation, lead to antisocial behavior, and even increase anxiety. The blockade has provided everyone with the opportunity to reconnect with their families and spend quality time with each other. But our heavy dependence on our smartphones does not allow us to disconnect easily.

However, the good news is that you can cut down on your phone time with the help of the Digital Wellbeing service on your Android phone. It shows you how much time you spend on the device and helps you change your habit. This tool is included on all phones running Android 9 (Pie) or later. It is also available as an app on the Play Store.

Check your usage statistics

You'll need to check what your daily use looks like first to get an idea of ​​how much time you spend on your phone.

Launch the Settings app, scroll down and tap "Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls,quot;.

Touch the option "Show your data,quot;.

This monitoring service will display a chart of your screen time, the number of notifications received, and the number of times you unlocked the phone. You can also get per app analysis for these three metrics. For example, you will know how many hours you spent on WhatsApp daily, how many notifications you received each day, and how often you unlocked your phone to check this messaging app. The data may surprise you.

Now that you know how much time you spend on the phone and what keeps it glued to the screen, here are three ways to cut down on usage …

1) Set limits

Open "Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls,quot;, touch the Dashboard or the chart.

Tap on the drop-down list to show all apps.

Tap the hourglass icon next to the app you want to use less often.

Enter the amount of time you want to allow yourself to use that application. Tap Ok to save the settings.

Do this for all the apps you use too often. Later, when you use an application and exceed the time that you have configured it, Android automatically closes it and dims its icon.



All timers are reset at midnight and you can always come back here and select "Remove timer,quot; to remove the restriction.

2) Minimize distractions



If you find configuration limits too drastic, temporarily consider "pausing,quot; applications. It is best used when you are with family or at work.





Under "Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls,quot;, tap "Focus,quot; mode.

Select the applications you want to pause.

You will manually enable / disable this feature. Although you can also touch “Set a time” to configure when you want this mode to be activated and deactivated automatically.

As long as the focus mode is activated, you will not be able to use the selected applications and you will not be bothered by your notifications either.

3) relax

This is for when you're getting ready to spend the night or just don't want to be bothered by email notifications, news alerts, message beeps, calls etc.

Within "Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls,quot;, tap "Reduce,quot; and once again on the slider to enable it.

Here, you can also choose to let the screen change color to grayscale, set a nightlight schedule to further reduce screen glare, and enable Do Not Disturb mode for full radio silence.

With these three methods, you can definitely achieve a healthier balance between phone life. Of course, your success depends entirely on how serious it is to make it work for you.

