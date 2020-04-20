This is what Kartik Aaryan and his sister are doing during the quarantine

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors in the younger group who is willing to do everything possible to spread awareness during the coronavirus outbreak. But the actor also has a knack for keeping his followers engaged in his social media posts, making him well-liked among them.

Kartik occasionally posts photos and videos entertaining their fans with their antics. Whether it's his talk show Koki Pochega or his selfies about wanting a new look, the actor always engages his fans.

Her latest video is with her sister, where the two are seen enjoying each other's company during quarantine. In the funny video, Kartik is seen grimacing when his sister does a roti that isn't perfect, it's worth watching what happens next.

The actor has subtitled the video saying: "There are no compromises in quality!" Well, aren't these two just adorable?