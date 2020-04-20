This is the Sun like you've never seen it before – BGR

NASA's Hi-C 2.1 telescope captured tiny strings of plasma from the Sun with details never seen before.

The threads form the coronal loops that rotate outside the star, and the smallest of the threads is around 200 km wide.

The researchers say that we need a more powerful solar observatory if we want to learn more about the secrets of the Sun.

Images captured by NASA's high-resolution coronal imaging camera (Hi-C for short) reveal new secrets about our Sun and the surprisingly intricate processes that constantly occur in its outer layers. With levels of detail never before attained by Sun-facing hardware, the images point to delicate energy flows in our star's atmosphere.

How Science news reports, the images are the subject of a new research paper published in The astrophysical journal, and are shedding new light on the coronal loops. The coronal loops are massive, curved pillars of plasma generated by the Sun's powerful magnetic forces. Thanks to these sharper images than ever before of the loops, we can see that they are actually made up of many small "threads,quot;.

Observations of the Sun are difficult for a very obvious reason: it is very, very bright. Scientists use instruments that detect specific wavelengths of light to get a clearer picture of what's going on in hell, but structures like coronal loops often appear blurry or fuzzy.

NASA's Hi-C spacecraft program constantly improves the hardware it sends into space. The imager itself is small, and after being fired into space, you have about five minutes to make your observations before it falls to Earth. NASA has updated Hi-C over time, and these images were taken during the third mission, with a Hi-C 2.1 model that was capable of more detailed observations than previous versions.

The small strands we see in the images are actually still quite large, measuring approximately 513 km in diameter. However, the smallest of the strands is only around 200 km wide, which is incredibly thin when we talk about an object as large as a coronal loop. Determining the substructure of a loop, if it exists, is important to our understanding of the Sun's atmosphere.

The images are pure visual beauty, but they also have incredible scientific value. So much so, in fact, that the researchers argue that the images are proof that serious technological advancements are needed, and that highly detailed observations of the Sun should be a priority.

"Hi-C 2.1 was found to resolve single strands as small as ≈202 km, although the most typical observed strand widths are ≈513 km," the researchers write. "For coronal filaments within the low emission region, the most likely width is significantly narrower than the high emission filaments at ≈388 km. This places the low emission corona wires below the resolution capabilities of the (Solar Dynamics Observatory), highlighting the need for a permanent solar observatory with the power of Hi-C resolution. "

Image source: Williams et al. / NASA