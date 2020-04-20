These are the best moments from John Krasinski's good news show

John KrasinskiHe is demonstrating that a small act of kindness can have a great impact on the world.

The office star created his YouTube show Some good news Three weeks ago and in that short period of time, it has brought joy to countless people. For one thing, people love to see the man who played Jim Halpert on the NBC show, because who doesn't? Second, the actor has done a real good for people, both physically and mentally.

For example, teens across the country were devastated to learn that they couldn't dance all night at their prom this year. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't the biggest problem people faced, but John wanted to fix things anyway. So he recruited some of his most famous friends to throw the best party possible, even if virtually. As a result, the high school students were slightly less disappointed, and the spirits of the spectators were a little more animated.

And every week he and his wife Emily Blunt It will continue to spread the happiness that many people long for.