These $ 15 Harem pants have over 800 5-star Amazon reviews

Reviewers have spoken. Listen to what they have to say:

"I love these pants. I wear them constantly. I wear them in the bank. I wear them when I work in the garden. Now I wear them. I loved them so much that I went to Jo-Ann & # 39; s Fabrics and bought materials to learn how to make mine ".

"They are great for the summer because they are very light and airy. Also, the waistband has a lot of performance, so it will work for all types of bodies."

"Great summer pants for those of us who don't want to wear shorts. The fabric is light and comfortable."

"This rayon is not the heavy type that makes you sweat, by the way. It is a very light fabric and perfect for tropical places."

"I was concerned that the tighter ankles would have a comic effect from MC Hammer and I would feel silly to wear them, but they don't! They are much more flattering than I would have thought looking at the photos."